Fylde coast hockey round-up: Fylde and Lytham ladies both beaten
Fylde 2 were beaten 3-2 at Formby 1 in North West Women’s Division One on Saturday.
They found themselves 1-0 up within the first six minutes as player of the match Amelia Hatton dribbled through the middle before Chelsea Atkinson deflected the ball to Emma Savidge, who scored.
Fylde’s determination and hard work saw them well in the game as it progressed, resulting in great runs through the middle and out wide.
However, Formby soon got back on top with three goals to lead 3-1 at half-time.
The second half saw Fylde score again within five minutes, EJ Dunkerley sending the ball up to Emma Savidge, who dribbled through the D and put it in the back of the net.
Although Fylde attacked hard down the wing and won a few short corners, they were unable to find an equaliser.
Lytham St Annes’ ladies’ first team was their only side to play as they were beaten 8-0 by Wilmslow 1.
The first half saw both teams starting strongly with opportunities created at either end of the pitch.
A short corner ended with Wilmslow taking the lead before they doubled their advantage when breaking from a Lytham set piece.
Leading 2-0 at half-time, Wilmslow’s second-half display saw them creating opportunities to increase the scoreline.
Lytham continued to push on but, in situations when they were on the attack, Wilmslow’s defence and midfield broke up play which enabled them to overload the Lytham defence.