Lytham St Annes Hockey Club round-up: Seconds perform well in Preston defeat
The first half was an even encounter with great defending and attacking by both teams.
Preston were unable to capitalise on the short corners they won, with the Lytham players able to cover the bases.
On a number of occasions, the Lytham midfield of Beccy Bridgwater, Imi Osborne, Katie Thompson, Lilly Miles and the attacking trio of Frankie Beeby, Zofia Leach and Gemma Prestwich kept Preston behind their 25, pushing forward well.
Preston went in front before Lytham were awarded a penalty flick before half-time after a foot stopped the ball behind the keeper, only for Osborne’s penalty flick to be well saved.
Lytham then conceded a second goal before pulling one back through Maisie Williams’ run and shot.
The rest of the game was a battle with Preston scoring again late on, lifting the ball home after Hannah Shore had made a double save.