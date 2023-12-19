Lytham St Annes’ Hockey Club’s ladies’ seconds were beaten 3-1 when they travelled to Preston.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first half was an even encounter with great defending and attacking by both teams.

Preston were unable to capitalise on the short corners they won, with the Lytham players able to cover the bases.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lytham St Annes Hockey Club's ladies' second team performed well in defeat against Preston Picture: Lytham St Annes Hockey Club

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On a number of occasions, the Lytham midfield of Beccy Bridgwater, Imi Osborne, Katie Thompson, Lilly Miles and the attacking trio of Frankie Beeby, Zofia Leach and Gemma Prestwich kept Preston behind their 25, pushing forward well.

Preston went in front before Lytham were awarded a penalty flick before half-time after a foot stopped the ball behind the keeper, only for Osborne’s penalty flick to be well saved.

Lytham then conceded a second goal before pulling one back through Maisie Williams’ run and shot.