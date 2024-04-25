Jake Beesley (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

The Seasiders’ 3-2 victory over Barnsley at Bloomfield Road on Saturday, leaves them just two points off the fifth place Tykes, who have sacked manager Neill Collins this week ahead of their home game against Northampton Town.

Just below the Yorkshire outfit by a point in sixth is Lincoln City, who moved above Oxford United on goal difference following last weekend’s result, with the two clubs taking on Portsmouth and Exeter respectively in their final outings.

Blackpool striker Jake Beesley has been involved in final day drama in the past, and insists the main focus out on the pitch will be purely on beating the team in front of them and continuing their recent four game winning run.

"We’re all buzzing that we’ve got a chance, we would’ve liked to have our destiny in our own hands I suppose but there’s a belief in the changing rooms and there’s a good feeling around the place,” he said.

"From the outside, people might’ve looked in and thought it was too far, but in the group we’ve always believed that we were good enough to get in. I’ve got a feeling things will go our way, fingers crossed we can do it.

"In my non-league days I was at Bradford Park Avenue and we had the last play-off position. We played Chorley away, and we just needed to match someone’s result below us. We got beat, but ended up getting in so it was a good day in the end.

"We won’t be focussing on other results, it’ll be about doing our job. We need to do our job first and foremost, I’m sure people will be relaying the message of what’s going on elsewhere, so we just need to concentrate on ourselves and see what happens from there.

"The feeling would be terrible if we didn't do our job and we would’ve got in if we had won. There’d be no point winning the last four games, and then not doing it on Saturday.