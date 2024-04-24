Jordan Rhodes (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport)

The 34-year-old is out of contract with Huddersfield Town in the summer, three years on from his return to the John Smith’s Stadium following spells with Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday.

During his time with the Seasiders, the striker was able to rediscover his best form during the first half of the campaign, scoring 15 goals in League One, but has struggled with injury since the start of 2024. After initially being absent for over a month with a rib problem, he suffered knee ligament damage in a defeat to Wigan Athletic ahead of the recent international break.

At the recent sponsors dinner, Rhodes made an admission about his future as he collected his award for finishing top goal scorer, stating “I’d love to be here next year.”

The loanee has also recently spoke to BBC Radio Lancashire to discuss his time at Bloomfield Road.

"Looking back now, I couldn’t have asked for much,” he said.

"It’s been a real great experience for both me and my family. Hopefully if this is the end, it’d be nice to play some more minutes in the Blackpool kit- we’ll see what happens there.

"I don’t know where I’ll be playing next season; I’m just keeping myself in the best possible condition for the eventualities this year, and what happens afterwards is in the lap of the Gods. Whatever will be, will be.

"In the early part of my career it would’ve been more worrying, but when you get to this age, wherever your career takes you, you just roll with it. My family has been very supportive, my wife has taken on three bed times when I’ve been over here, so as long as it suits them as well, we’ll see what the eventualities are.”

While Rhodes is set to miss Blackpool’s trip to Reading on the final day of the season, he is hopeful he would be able to feature in the play-offs- which would require three points for Neil Critchley’s side at the Select Car Leasing Stadium and results elsewhere going in their favour on the final day of the season.

"I’m doing the best that I can,” he added.

"I’ve had a really good week, I’ve been swimming in the morning, then training mid-morning, then swimming again afterwards. I’m doing what I can to make sure my body is in the best possible condition so then if it’s called upon, everything is ready to go.

