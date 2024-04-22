The 12 Blackpool players who might've already said their farewells to Bloomfield Road

The Seasiders claimed a 3-2 victory over Barnsley in their final scheduled home game of the season on Saturday afternoon. Whether they play on the Fylde Coast again this season is very much dependent on what happens in the late weekend of the campaign, with Neil Critchley’s side requiring three points away to Reading, as well as results elsewhere going their way, to finish in the League One play-offs.

Blackpool are currently trailing the fifth place Tykes by two points, while both Lincoln City and Oxford United are one ahead of them in sixth and seventh respectively.

If things don’t swing in their favour then the Seasiders won’t be back at home until next season, and a number of players would’ve played their last game at Bloomfield Road.

Following Saturday’s win, the players walked around the pitch with their families, with some supporters staying behind to applaud them.

Here’s the 12 players that might’ve been at Bloomfield Road for the final time:

Karamoko Dembele Karamoko Dembele has been a key man for Blackpool throughout his loan spell from Brest, with eight goals and 12 assists. With a number of Premier League clubs reportedly interested in the 21-year-old, it's unlikely he'll be back at Bloomfield Road in Tangerine again- unless their is a play-off semi-final in a few weeks.

Jordan Rhodes Jordan Rhodes scored 15 goals during the first half of the season, but has struggled with injuries in the last few months, and is currently on the sidelines with a knee problem. The striker has been a popular figure on loan at Bloomfield Road, and is out of contract with Huddersfield Town in the summer.

Hayden Coulson Loanee Hayden Coulson was on the scoresheet on Saturday afternoon, with a superb strike to claim Blackpool's third goal of the afternoon. Since arriving at Bloomfield Road, the wing-back has proven to be a strong addition and has had a really positive impact on the Seasiders' left side.

George Byers George Byers has impressed on loan since joining the Seasiders from Sheffield Wednesday. The midfielder is out of contract at Hillsborough in the summer, and won't be short of suitors.

James Husband James Husband scored the Seasiders' second goal against Barnsley, in what could potentially be his final game at Bloomfield Road. The 30-year-old, who first joined Blackpool in 2019, is out of contract in the summer.