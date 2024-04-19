Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An 18-15 win at the Woodlands concluded Fylde’s home fixtures for the 2023/24 season and opened up the National Two North title race in the process.

Fylde’s victory leaves the table-topping Tykes only three points ahead of second-placed Rotherham, who have a game in hand.

“We were very happy with that,” Loney said of a win which sees Fylde in fifth, a point behind Wharfedale.

“It’s obvious to say it was a massive challenge against a Leeds team who were fully in charge in the league, with the title in their hands, and who are a top side.

“We were always confident because, if we get it right, we can cope with anybody and Saturday was a good example because we got a lot of good things right.”

Inflicting only Leeds’ second defeat in 25 matches this season was notable enough, but Fylde’s defensive efforts were just as eye-catching.

The Tykes had averaged almost 44 points a game from their previous 24 matches, but were restricted to two tries and a penalty.

As Loney acknowledged, the Woodlands squad couldn’t have bounced back from defeat a week earlier in better fashion.

He said: “The lads did really well. We were disappointed with the week before, losing at Hull (39-36).

“That felt like an end-of-season game, I would say, because neither side played well or poorly; it was a to and fro game.

“Against Leeds, it was a good, tight contest that was full of momentum and key moments – and we were over the moon to keep them to 15 points as well.”

Leeds had gone into the game with 23 wins and one defeat, while Fylde’s up-and-down season was reflected in their record of 12 wins, 11 losses and a draw.

While Loney was delighted at the squad’s performance, he still admitted aspects of their display could have been better.

“The energy among the boys was really good throughout,” he explained.

“There weren’t many instances where we felt the workrate was slipping; the boys were working really hard to get the possession.

“We also had consistency in some of the decision making, especially in the first half when we put them under a lot of pressure and were difficult to face on both sides of the ball.

“We had to work hard for every point because Leeds did well to stop us and we did the same to them.

“Both teams were having to be tactical in terms of where they got their points from but it was a good game played in a good atmosphere.”

The only slight annoyance in the Fylde camp is having to wait another week to try and build on their victory.

This weekend is another blank one, though there is one N2N match taking place with Rotherham looking to win at Sheffield Tigers and leapfrog Leeds at the top.

Loney said: “The week off feels a bit odd when we’ve got one game to go and the boys wanted to back up last weekend.