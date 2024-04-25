Final predicted League One predicted table as climax approaches for play-off battle between Blackpool, Oxford United, Lincoln City and Barnsley

Blackpool head into the final day of the League One season with their play-off hopes still alive- but will need to claim three points away to Reading and hope other results go their way in order to move from eighth into the top six.
By Amos Wynn
Published 25th Apr 2024, 18:30 BST

The Seasiders’ 3-2 victory over Barnsley at Bloomfield Road on Saturday, leaves them just two points off the fifth place Tykes, who have sacked manager Neill Collins this week ahead of their home game against Northampton Town.

Just below the Yorkshire outfit by a point in sixth is Lincoln City, who moved above Oxford United on goal difference following last weekend’s result, with the two clubs taking on Portsmouth and Exeter respectively in their final outings.

Here’s the final predicted table based on Sky Bet’s latest odds:

Where could the Seasiders finish?

Carlisle's relegation back to League Two was confirmed a number of weeks ago.

Carlisle United (24th)

Carlisle's relegation back to League Two was confirmed a number of weeks ago. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Port Vale's relegation was confirmed on Saturday afternoon following their defeat to Bolton Wanderers.

Port Vale (23rd)

Port Vale's relegation was confirmed on Saturday afternoon following their defeat to Bolton Wanderers. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Results at the weekend saw Fleetwood's relegation from League One confirmed.

Fleetwood Town (22nd)

Results at the weekend saw Fleetwood's relegation from League One confirmed. Photo: Jess Hornby

Cheltenham Town face a huge task to survive on the final day, with a victory over Stevenage required as well as results elsewhere going their way.

Cheltenham Town (21st)

Cheltenham Town face a huge task to survive on the final day, with a victory over Stevenage required as well as results elsewhere going their way. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Burton Albion just need to match Cheltenham's result to secure their survival.

Burton Albion (20th)

Burton Albion just need to match Cheltenham's result to secure their survival. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

