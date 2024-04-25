The Seasiders’ 3-2 victory over Barnsley at Bloomfield Road on Saturday, leaves them just two points off the fifth place Tykes, who have sacked manager Neill Collins this week ahead of their home game against Northampton Town.
Just below the Yorkshire outfit by a point in sixth is Lincoln City, who moved above Oxford United on goal difference following last weekend’s result, with the two clubs taking on Portsmouth and Exeter respectively in their final outings.
Here’s the final predicted table based on Sky Bet’s latest odds:
Blackpool need to claim three points against Reading and hope other results of their way in order to reach the play-offs. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
Carlisle's relegation back to League Two was confirmed a number of weeks ago. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
Port Vale's relegation was confirmed on Saturday afternoon following their defeat to Bolton Wanderers. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
Results at the weekend saw Fleetwood's relegation from League One confirmed. Photo: Jess Hornby
Cheltenham Town face a huge task to survive on the final day, with a victory over Stevenage required as well as results elsewhere going their way. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
Burton Albion just need to match Cheltenham's result to secure their survival. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns