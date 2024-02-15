Vontae Daley-Campbell has joined Peterborough on a short-term deal until the end of the season

Peterborough United have dipped into the free agent market ahead of their upcoming double-header with Blackpool.

Having seen their defensive ranks weakened by Rotherham’s decision to recall impressive loanee Peter Kioso in January, the Posh have moved to sign former Cardiff right-back Vontae Daley-Campbell on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old has been training with Darren Ferguson’s side for a few weeks in the hope of landing a London Road deal. He’s reportedly not deemed fit enough to feature against the Seasiders on Saturday. But with an under-21s game against Burnley pencilled in for Friday night, he could make his Peterborough debut in Tuesday's Bristol Street Motors Trophy semi-final at Bloomfield Road.

Daley-Campbell’s last competitive game for the Bluebirds came against Coventry in the Championship in October 2022. His only other match last season came in the EFL Trophy against Portsmouth - a game that saw the former Arsenal and Leicester youngster sent off.

He’s been without a club since his Cardiff release last summer.

Welcoming the defender to the club, Ferguson said: ‘He is another good option for us at right-back and he is different to what we have. He is a quick, powerful player with a real opportunity to show what he can do. He likes to get forward and attack and I am pleased to have him on board. He needs a game or two to get up to full fitness, but he has settled in well.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough head into their games against Blackpool on the back of three straight defeats against Wigan, Exeter and Wycombe respectively. That has seen them slip to fifth in the League One table - 13 points behind leaders Portsmouth and just thee above seventh-place Stevenage, who find themselves outside the play-off places,