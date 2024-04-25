Out of contract Blackpool defender responds to head coach's comments as his discusses his future

James Husband (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

The Seasiders require three points at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, as well as hoping Barnsley, Oxford United and Lincoln City drop points in order to reach the League One play-offs.

Husband has past experience of getting promoted with the Fylde Coast club, having first arrived at Bloomfield Road back in 2019. The 30-year-old is among eight players who are out of contract at the end of the season, along with Marvin Ekpiteta, Callum Connolly, Shayne Lavery, Matty Virtue and Richard O’Donnell, while Sonny Carey and Mackenzie Chapman both have one year options.

Discussing the future of the left-sided centre back following Saturday’s 3-2 victory over Barnsley, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said: "Hubby is one of my lieutenants. I inherited him when I came here four years ago.

"Hubby has been outstanding- he knows my thoughts and what I want to happen, so let’s see.”

Responding to the head coach’s comments, Husband stated: “It’s well documented that me and the gaffer get on quite well and we have the same views of what we want. At the moment it’s not my place to say, it’s one of those questions you’ll ask, but you’ll get the same answers, the game this weekend is more important than anything. We’ll discuss other things after the season.

“There’s always speculation around football clubs at this time of year, but my focus is just Saturday. I’ve already had conversations with the manager, but things will progress over the summer and we’ll see what happens. It’s not for me to say anything, it’s about whatever happens. I’m aware of the speculation, but it’s just a case of reflecting when there’s free time.

"It’s the first time I’ve been in this situation, but I’m calm, I’m aware things take time, and we’ve got more important things to worry about.

"I’ve enjoyed every single minute of my time here. Ups, downs, every single thing you can expect in a football career, but the place has come a long way. From where I first started to where we are now is lightyears away- the club is in good hands and hopefully we can strive to achieve more.”

Husband has recently returned from injury to help the Seasiders in their play-off push, and was among the scorers in the Barnsley win.

"This is probably the most I’ve played in a season,” he added.

"I was getting a tad tired at times, but I’m never going to complain when I’m getting picked to play football, which is something I’ve wanted to do since I was young. I’ve enjoyed it, and it’s easier coming back into a winning team, the boys have been fantastic.