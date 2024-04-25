Stuart O'Keefe was at Blackpool in the 2014/15 season. He is now a free agent after being released by a team in the non-league. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Former Blackpool midfielder Stuart O'Keefe has been let go by non-league outfit Aldershot Town.

The 33-year-old's one-year contract has not been renewed and he will now depart the Shots following the conclusion of the 2023/24 campaign. He is one of seven players that Aldershot are moving on with Zain Walker, Alex MacAllister, Ethan Burnett, Tommy Willard, Jasper Sheik and Finlay Westen all being told their futures lied elsewhere as well.

O'Keefe was appointed as Aldershot's captain upon his arrival but was limited to 19 appearances, missing parts of their campaign and now they will taking a different approach as they bid to break in to the play-off places next season.

In a parting statement to the former Seasiders star and the others leaving, Aldershot said: “Everyone at the club would like to thank all of the players that are now leaving the club for their hard work and efforts during their time with the Shots and we wish them all the best for the future!”

O'Keefe's stint with Aldershot was the first time that he had played non-league football. His 16-year career has mainly been spent in the Championship and League One, as well as a season with Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

He was at Blackpool on loan in the 2014/15 season and made four appearances in total after being signed by Jose Riga, with Lee Clark later replacing him that season. O'Keefe’s loan spell was cut short and he ended up joining Cardiff City, and in the same campaign, Blackpool finished bottom, a whole 20 points adrift of safety.

