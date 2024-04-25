Blackpool boss addresses the Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel situation following conversations amid social media comments

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

Alan Nixon and Football Insider have both reported that Lincoln City are interested in adding the wing-back to their ranks for next season.

Lawrence-Gabriel made the permanent move to Bloomfield Road in 2021, following an initial loan stint with the Fylde Coast club from Nottingham Forest, and has made a total of 105 outings for the Seasiders, scoring on four occasions. He missed the start of the current season due to injury, but since making his return to action has made 28 appearances in all competitions.

Amid rumours surrounding the 25-year-old’s future, one eagle eyed supporter spotted a comment from his partner Jazmin Salter on a TikTok video discussing the school arrangements for children of footballers if they have to move.

Empathising with the creator of the video, she wrote: “Same situation, little one is in yr 1 now, she loves her school but almost definitely moving this transfer window, so depending where it is/how far we will go, it's a new adventure for you all and that.”

She later responded to further comments from fans on X, which threw more doubt on his future at Bloomfield Road this summer.

Addressing the issue, Critchley said: "Jordan spoke to me about that, we had a good conversation that will remain private. He loves being at Blackpool, he’s contracted for next season and beyond, and in both of our opinions I don’t see any reason why that would change. When a player is not in the team, he’s not happy, and I wouldn’t expect him to be happy- I say to the players all of the time, I can only pick 11 every week.

"Some will think I’m alright, some will think I’m okay, and some will think I’m an idiot- that’s just the nature of football. I can’t keep everyone happy, but what we can do is respect them.

"Do I expect Jordan to be happy if he’s not in the team?- no, I hope he’s not as he should be fighting to get back in. I’ve explained the reason why he’s not, and that’s the same with everyone, they know where they stand. There’s competition to get into the team, but that doesn’t mean it affects the long-term future.