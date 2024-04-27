Blackpool go in to the final day of the season against Reading hopeful of achieving a top-six finish in League One.

The Seasiders have got a good blend of experience and youth that will hopefully get them over the line and in to the play-offs. A win over the Royals is a must whilst there is a hope of slip-ups for Barnsley, Lincoln City and Oxford United. Neil Critchley was tasked with assembling a squad capable of getting back to the Championship at the first time of asking and whilst they're not in control of their own fate, they'd rather be in with a shout than ruled out completely.

If they were to miss out on the play-offs it would be disappointing but at least there's been some positives such as players earning more play time than they have done in recent years. Some players are out of contract admittedly and their futures will be decided based on what division they find themselves in, but at least there’s a solid nucleus for next season.

With that in mind, there’s one player in particular that has seen his stature in the game grow massively. TransferMarkt.com has revealed to us the 20 players in the division whose valuations took off the most over the course of the current campaign. It includes players from Blackpool, Barnsley and Lincoln City among others.

For various reasons, players will have seen their value go up. Most of it will be influenced by how much a player is playing as well as their performances. Are they keeping many clean sheets as a goalkeeper or a defender? Is the midfielder or attacking getting enough goal contributions? It is also down to a player's contract security with their club. It's common sense that a player whatever form he's in could go down in value if his contract is up in the summer.

Note: All figures are in euros. The data includes their current market value and how much their value has increased over the season.

1 . Biggest market increases Whose market value has increased the most over the 2023/24 League One season? Photo Sales

3 . Sean Roughan - Lincoln City Current market value: €600k; Increase over season: €200k Photo: Nigel French Photo Sales

5 . Ethan Erhahon - Lincoln City Current market value: €1m; Increase over season: €200k Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales