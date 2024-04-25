Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With the introduction of a new committee and continued support from Blackpool FC and Blackpool FC Community Trust, we are looking to bring in new players to strengthen all areas of our teams.

Anyone interested in attending the trials for any of the three teams mentioned above should complete the online form at: bit.ly/BFCLTrials

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the last 12 months, Blackpool FC Ladies have made significant improvements to their offer.

Blackpool FC Ladies are holding trials for their first team, development squad and U18s, as well as the Girls and Ladies teams from U8 to U16 levels Picture: Adam Gee

Through the support of Blackpool FC and sponsorship from LionTrust, we have been able to increase our team of staff, move home fixtures to AFC Blackpool and make our offer completely free for all three ladies’ teams.

As well as it being free to play, Blackpool FC Ladies also offers UEFA B coaching, qualified goalkeeper coaching, a paid physiotherapist, Veo camera for individual and team analysis, minibus access for away fixtures and free tickets to Blackpool FC home fixtures.

The trials are for any female aged 16 or over and take place on May 28 and June 4 (7pm-9pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will be held on the artificial pitch at Blackpool Sports Centre, West Park Drive.

As well as that, we will be running an additional trial for the Blackpool FC Ladies’ under-18s team.

Aimed at players aged between 15 and 18, it will be held on May 21 (7pm-9pm) and – again – take place at Blackpool Sports Centre.

Our Blackpool FC Girls and Ladies junior grassroots teams are also on the lookout for new players.

Players from under-eight to under-16 levels can register their interest through this link: bit.ly/BFCGGTrials