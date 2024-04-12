Watch more of our videos on Shots!

While Fylde themselves can finish no higher than fourth in National Two North, they will play a major part in determining the destiny of the title when they welcome leaders Leeds Tykes on Saturday for their final home fixture (3pm).

The title race went into overdrive when Rotherham inflicted Leeds’ only defeat of the season last month.

They are still eight points behind but have a game in hand and could overhaul the Tykes if Fylde do them a favour.

Fylde are back at the Woodlands this weekend for the first time since beating Hull Ionians three weeks ago Picture: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

For Fylde, there’s a chance to end an up-and-down season featuring 12 wins and 11 defeats with a massive home high.

Their 30-17 defeat at Leeds last October served only to convince team boss Chris Briers that his side could topple the Tykes on their day.

Joint-head coach Briers told The Gazette: “It’s the sort of match everyone seems to be able to raise their game for, but I think we can cause problems for any team and create our own chances.

“Against Leeds we want to be consistent and give them as little as we can, but we can make holes in any defence.

“If we can repeat the good stuff we played at Hull last weekend and just tighten up in other areas, we think we can give them problems.”

That 11-try thriller on Humberside ended with Fylde being pipped 39-36 and Briers added: “We didn’t really get a foothold but it was a funny game.

“We were probably too relaxed and not focused, though we played some really good stuff at times and some of the tries were as good as we’ve seen all season.”

Fylde could have salvaged a draw had they opted to kick a late penalty but, instead, pushed in vain for a matchwinning try.

Briers said: “We leave the decision to the players – they are the ones in the middle of the game.

“We would only have gained one more point for coming away with a draw.”

Two of Fylde’s six tries were scored by scrum-half Ben Gould, a big boost for a young player who has had to compete for his place with dual-registered Sale Sharks prospect Will Wootton this season.

“Ben is progressing and we’ve had regular conversations to try to support him,” said Briers.

“He’s getting more experience in the league and seems to be moving forward.”

Four fellow backs form the second quartet of Fylde players confirmed as having re-signed for the 2024/25 season.

Jordan Dorrington and Sam Stott have made a major impact over the past two seasons, while Tom Forster is a dependable product of the club’s mini-juniors.

The fourth, Freddie Reader, joined this season and has been rewarded for his progress and breakthrough.

“Freddie is looking good and sharp, and he’s versatile too,” said Briers.

“It’s good to see him coping with senior rugby for the first time.”