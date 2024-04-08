Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hull started the stronger, forcing early penalties, before Alec Renouf went over in the third minute.

Full-back Reece Dean converted and added a penalty in the 15th minute as Hull built their first 10-point lead.

Fylde gradually established themselves and, playing into the wind, they knew any errors would be punished by loss of territory.

After one promising attack ended with a knock-on and the ball hoofed 80 yards downfield, a cheeky short kick was regathered and Fylde set off on the first of many long-range, multi-phased passages.

It resulted in a yellow card to Hull following cynical play near their line and, shortly afterwards, Scott Rawlings forced his way over with Greg Smith converting.

Trailing 10-7, Fylde had a good spell as their pace and accuracy caused problems with a number of penalties going their way.

They forged close to the line, a catch-and-drive lineout was released at the right time and Ben Gould went over to see Fylde 12-10 in front.

A high shot saw Hull’s Bureta Faraimo receive a yellow, although this didn’t hinder them too much immediately.

After a knock-on from Hull’s Paulos Latu, they forced a penalty at the resulting scrum and Dean’s kick put them 13-12 ahead.

However, Fylde struck again on the half-time hooter as a set backs move from a scrum ended with Ben Turner scoring a fine try to make it 17-13 at the break.

Hull began the second half strongly, Dean racing over for a try he converted before adding the extras when James Naylor went under the posts.

With Hull now 27-17 ahead, Fylde again imposed themselves as, two minutes later, Corey Bowker’s good steal gave them possession before Gould scored his second try with Smith converting.

Fylde then failed to gather the restart, seeing Hull set up camp to send over Faraimo on 53 minutes as Dean’s conversion put them 10 points ahead again at 34-24.

That wasn’t for long as Fylde responded within four minutes, Smith’s chip being gathered by Sam Parker for a converted try.

Fylde retook the lead on 64 minutes when, after several phases, quick hands created just enough space to put Turner clear before Tane Bentley ended a fine move and gave Fylde a 36-34 advantage.

Defences improved in the last 20 minutes as both teams realised the next score may be decisive.

Hull kicked a penalty deep and, despite a misfiring lineout, gained another scrum penalty at the next phase.

With an advantage being played, they battered away until Peter Hudson-Kowalewicz went over to make it 39-36 with only two minutes left.

Fylde gathered themselves for one last effort and gained a kickable penalty but the on-field decision was to tap.

Freddie Reader got through some heavy traffic, but a last-ditch tackle hauled him down and dislodged the ball with the resulting knock-on bringing the final whistle.

Hull: Dean, Trueman (Rawlins), Heard, Faraimo, Hudson-Kowalewicz (K Naylor), Astley, Harding (J Naylor), Major (Beech), Jobling, Bairstow, Addy, Renouf, Uriburu (McDougall), Hall, Latu.