Next Blackpool manager: Latest on ex-Derby County and Bolton Wanderers figure

Blackpool are still on the search for a new manager following the sacking of Steve Bruce.

Blackpool’s search for a new manager is still ongoing - but it seems that a familiar figure will not be taking on the role.

The Seasiders parted ways with Steve Bruce earlier this month following a tough start to the campaign under the experienced coach.

Stephen Dobbie has since taken interim charge, overseeing a 1-0 defeat away to Stockport County at the weekend and a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest U21s on Tuesday night.

Evatt latest

Ian Evatt during his time as Bolton Wanderers head coach (Photographer Alex Dodd / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Former Blackpool defender Ian Evatt was among one of the first names to be linked with the permanent role, but the Gazette understands he has not been asked to attend an interview at this stage.

The 43-year-old was with the Seasiders permanently between 2007 and 2013 during his playing career, after initially making the move on loan from QPR in 2006.

During his time in Tangerine, the Derby County youth product made 254 appearances in Tangerine, and won promotion from both League One (2007) and the Championship (2010).

Evatt, who is believed to be open to the prospect of taking over at Bloomfield Road, has been coaching since hanging up his boots in 2018.

After initially holding a caretaker role with Chesterfield, he has since held permanent positions with Barrow and Bolton - with his stint with the latter producing promotion to League One as well as an EFL Trophy.

Other candidates

Matt Bloomfield | Gary Oakley/Getty Images

Matt Bloomfield (1/2) and Leam Richardson (5/1) still remain high up in the bookies’ favourites to take over on the Fylde Coast, and it’s believed that both have been interviewed.

Meanwhile, Charlie Daniels also forms part of the top three on bettingodds.com, but there’s been no further development in that situation since the Gazette reported a conversation had taken place.

On Tuesday night, Dobbie issued an update on his situation as interim coach ahead of this weekend’s game against Wycombe Wanderers at Bloomfield Road.

“We’ve reviewed the game from Saturday (against Stockport), and we’ll continue to work hard until there’s any conversations,” he said.

“I’ve not heard any different for this weekend, so whatever the club needs from me, I’m here, and I’ll crack until I get a phone call to tell me anything different.

“The boys will have a day off, then it’ll be straight into work. We’ll tell them what we want from them in and out of possession, and work towards Saturday. The boys will be ready - that’s for sure. The fans deserve a good performance.”

