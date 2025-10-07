Blackpool are on the search for a new manager following the sacking of Steve Bruce.

Former Blackpool assistant coach Steve Thompson admits he would be interested in returning to Bloomfield Road as part of a new-look backroom staff.

The Seasiders are currently on the search for a new permanent manager following the sacking of Steve Bruce at the weekend, with the ex-Newcastle United boss managing just two wins in 11 League One outings so far this season.

Stephen Dobbie and Steve Banks are overseeing preparations for Saturday’s game away to Stockport County, with the pair in interim charge until a permanent appointment is made.

Thompson has previously worked under the likes of Simon Grayson and Ian Holloway on the Fylde Coast, as well as taking caretaker charge of the club as well, with his CV including promotions in 2007 and 2010.

The 60-year-old, who played for the likes of Bolton Wanderers and Leicester City during his own playing career, is currently looking for his next coaching opportunity, having left his role as Oldham Athletic’s head of recruitment back in 2023.

While Thompson has turned down offers in recent years to focus on other projects, a role with Blackpool would appeal to him.

Bookies’ favourite for the vacant head coach’s job Ian Evatt, as well as Dobbie, both worked with the experienced figure during their playing careers at Bloomfield Road.

“It’s like anything - I’ve turned jobs down but I’ll never say no to anything,” he said.

“It has to be right, and I’d be there for the right reasons. I’m never going to say no to anything to get back into football, I’m actively involved.

“I’ve been involved for nearly 45 years, so it’s something I love doing and something that I always want to do.

“Whatever club comes in, if I thought it was right and it was a good opportunity then I’d always do it.

“Obviously Blackpool is close to me, living there and the great times we had there, I’d be seriously interested in going back, but that’s not my decision.

“I’ve had job offers down south, abroad and even locally. It’s something I will look to do, but you’re just waiting for that phone call to get back in.”