Josh Bowler has returned to Blackpool for a third time.

Josh Bowler states he was determined for a while to complete a return to Blackpool - and has quickly settled back into life at Squires Gate.

The winger, who rejoined the club on Deadline Day following the mutual termination of his contract with Nottingham Forest, has represented the Seasiders on two previous occasions.

Across his past stints in Tangerine, the 26-year-old has scored 12 goals and provided five assists in 72 appearances - with his style of play making him a Bloomfield Road favourite.

With a two-year deal, including a 12-month option, now secured with Blackpool, Bowler admits he’s back where he belongs.

“Waking up and driving from Lytham to Squires Gate was a great feeling - it felt comfortable and it feels like home,” he said.

“It gave me a sense that I’ve not felt for a while, it’s a great feeling. The football takes care of itself when you’re happy off the pitch. The fans are incredible when you’re playing well, it just gives you a boost. I’m familiar with the training ground and the stadium, I just click with it. Everything about the club suits me.

“The team has completely changed, there’s only four players left from when I was here the first time, but it stays the same at Blackpool - that’s one of the club’s strengths. There’s not many egos, and it’s always a close-knit squad. Even after a day, I can tell that the lads are great.

“I got in contact with the people I knew, and they were all desperate to get me back, and I was desperate to get back.

“It took a while to happen, there were a few complications with Forest, my contract, and a few other clubs. It took a while for it to sort itself out, but I was holding out for one club, and that’s probably why it went to Deadline Day. Thankfully it just got over the line. All I wanted was an agreement with Blackpool.”

Bowler addresses Preston North End spell

Josh Bowler during his stint with Preston North End last season (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Bowler’s first spell in Tangerine ended in 2022, with a move to Forest coming his way - but he returned to Bloomfield Road less than 12 months later on loan, after a brief stay with Olympiacos.

The winger was sent out three more times during his time at the City Ground - including a controversial move to the Seasiders’ Lancashire rivals Preston North End in the first half of last season.

“It was in my mind when I was deciding to go,” Bowler added.

“Obviously football is all about decisions, and sometimes you are put in pressure situations where it’s such a hard decision. As soon as I knew about interest from there, all I could think about was Blackpool fans - it was so tough honestly.

“I look at it as, I’ve got an opportunity to come back here and make it up to them, because this is my home, this is where I’ve felt the happiest. I’m genuinely happy to be back here and have a chance to create that love with the fans again because that’s what I want.

“The moves were similar in terms of they were both on Deadline Day, but the feeling of going to each club was completely different, I’m not going to lie.

“That feeling of excitement to get going is all I can feel now, and I can’t wait for Northampton away.

“I’ve got this opportunity to make it up to the fans. I’m not stupid, I know how much of a rivalry it is, and how upset they would’ve been for me to go there - that was in my mind of course.

“I know I need to play well and I need to do what I know I can do, and if I do that, I know our relationship can be what it was like before.”

