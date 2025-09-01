Josh Bowler has returned to Blackpool for a third time.

Blackpool have secured the return of Josh Bowler on a two-year deal - with a 12-month option.

The winger, who has spent time at Bloomfield Road on two previous occasions, has rejoined the Seasiders once again after his contract with Nottingham Forest was mutually terminated.

On the back of the arrival of Scott Banks earlier on Deadline Day, Bowler becomes the Fylde Coast outfit’s 13th and final signing of the summer.

The 26-year-old is also the second addition from Forest, following Dale Taylor’s move for around £1million.

Bowler’s career so far

Josh Bowler (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport) | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Bowler spent time with both QPR and Everton at the start of his senior career, before joining Blackpool for the first time in 2021.

During his first season in Tangerine, he scored seven goals and provided three assists in 42 appearances, which earned his transfer to Forest.

His time at the City Ground proved to be an unsuccessful one, with the attacker not making a single appearance for the Premier League outfit.

Upon his initial arrival, he was loaned out to Olympiacos, but after struggling for minutes he returned to the Fylde Coast for the second half of the 2022/23 campaign, during which time he scored four goals and provided two assists as the Seasiders were relegated from the Championship.

He remained in the second tier of English football throughout the following season, featuring 38 times for Cardiff City, before spending the past 12 months with both Preston North End and Luton Town.

Summer business in summary

Incomings: Fraser Horsfall (Stockport County, free transfer), Micheal Ihiekwe (Sheffield Wednesday, free transfer), George Honeyman (Millwall, free transfer), Niall Ennis (Stoke City, undisclosed fee), Franco Ravizzoli (Wycombe Wanderers, free transfer), Jordan Brown (Leyton Orient, undisclosed fee), Danny Imray (Crystal Palace, season-long loan), Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Birmingham City, season-long loan), Emil Hansson (Birmingham City, season-long loan), Malcom Ebiowei (Crystal Palace, undisclosed fee), Dale Taylor (Nottingham Forest, undisclosed fee), Scott Banks (St.Pauli, season-long loan), Josh Bowler (Nottingham Forest, free transfer).

Senior departures: Jordan Rhodes (Released), Josh Onomah (Released), Jordan Gabriel (Port Vale, free transfer), Ollie Norburn (Notts County, free transfer), Richard O’Donnell (Derby County, free transfer), Sonny Carey (Charlton Athletic, free transfer), Matthew Pennington (Bradford City, free transfer), Rob Apter (Charlton Athletic, undisclosed fee), Jake Beesley (Burton Albion, undisclosed fee), Dan Sassi (Altrincham, season-long loan), Kylian Kouassi (Cambridge United, season-long loan), Ryan Finnigan (Walsall, season-long loan).

