Scott Banks has become Blackpool 12th signing of the summer after making the move Bloomfield Road on loan from St. Pauli.

Blackpool’s newest addition Scott Banks states he feels prepared to take on the challenge of League One after picking up experience in the Bundesliga.

The 23-year-old has linked up with the Seasiders on a season-long loan from St. Pauli, and will provide additional competition in the wide areas.

Banks becomes the 11th arrival of the summer at Bloomfield Road, and is hopeful he can showcase what he’s capable of to the benefit of his teammates.

“I'm delighted to be here and cannot wait to get started,” he told the club’s in-house media.

"This is a huge opportunity for me and after a great time out in Germany where I played at some huge stadiums, I feel prepared for what's to come here at Blackpool.

"I'm really excited to get started, show what I can do and help the club achieve its aims."

Banks’ career so far

Scott Banks | Blackpool FC

As a youngster, Blackpool’s newest addition progressed through the ranks of Dundee United, but only made four senior appearances for The Terrors before joining Crystal Palace in 2020.

Banks’ time at Selhurst Park didn’t provide any senior appearances, but he did pick up further experience while out on loan.

Following stints with Alloa Athletic and Dunfermline Athletic north of the border, he linked up with Bradford City for the 2022/23 campaign.

During his year with the Bantams, the attacker scored six goals and provided six assists in 36 appearances for the West Yorkshire outfit.

The following year, he joined St. Pauli on loan, but suffered a serious injury after just three appearances.

Banks returned to action as the Hamburg outfit won the 2. Bundesliga title, before making the move permanent, featuring in the German top tier 12 times last year.

