Blackpool confirm Deadline Day signing of ex-Bradford City and Crystal Palace figure

Scott Banks has become Blackpool 12th signing of the summer after making the move Bloomfield Road on loan from St. Pauli.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool have completed the signing of former Scotland youth international Scott Banks.

The 23-year-old, who plays on the wing, has made the move to Bloomfield Road on a season-long loan from Bundesliga outfit St. Pauli.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Banks becomes the Seasiders’ 12th signing of the summer, and third in the wide areas following the earlier arrivals of Emil Hansson and Malcolm Ebiowei.

Banks’ career so far

Scott Banks (Photo by Selim Sudheimer/Getty Images) | Getty Images

As a youngster, Blackpool’s newest addition progressed through the ranks of Dundee United, but only made four senior appearances for The Terrors before joining Crystal Palace in 2020.

Banks’ time at Selhurst Park didn’t provide any senior appearances, but he did pick up further experience while out on loan.

Following stints with Alloa Athletic and Dunfermline Athletic north of the border, he linked up with Bradford City for the 2022/23 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his year with the Bantams, the attacker scored six goals and provided six assists in 36 appearances for the West Yorkshire outfit.

The following year, he joined St. Pauli on loan, but suffered a serious injury after just three appearances.

Banks returned to action as the Hamburg outfit won the 2. Bundesliga title, before making the move permanent, featuring in the German top tier 12 times last year.

Your next story from the Gazette: New Blackpool striker states ex-Wigan Athletic teammate sold him Bloomfield Road move.