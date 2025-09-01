New update issued on Blackpool links with ex-Norwich City and Portsmouth loanee

Blackpool had been linked with a move for Liverpool youngster Kaide Gordon.

Liverpool winger Kaide Gordon will not be making a Deadline Day move to Blackpool - following reports that he was on the Seasiders’ radar.

The Reds are keen to find the 20-year-old a loan away from Anfield before 7pm this evening, but the Gazette understands Bloomfield Road will not be the youngster’s next destination, following past spells with Norwich City and Portsmouth.

This follows an update from the Liverpool Echo’s Ian Doyle stating that a move to the Fylde Coast was looking ‘a lot less likely.’

Gordon progressed through the ranks of Derby County as a youngster, before making the move to Anfield in 2021, with his debut for the club coming a few months later.

In total, he has made seven senior appearances for Liverpool, but has seen his progress halted by injury in recent times.

What Bruce wants

Steve Bruce | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

While Blackpool are not pursuing the Reds attacker, work remains ongoing to get something done before the end of the window.

Head coach Steve Bruce has admitted he’s still open to recruiting in a number of areas, as he looks to build on the 11 signings he’s made already this summer.

“I believe we’ve got one or two things floating around,” he said on Saturday.

“Since Thursday I just wanted to concentrate on the game, but I spoke to David and see what we’ve got.

“We could do with one or two. We’ve seen the value of the squad, we’re getting people back and up to speed, but it’s always my job to knock on the door. We’re looking at all areas.

“There’s going to be chaos, that's for sure. It baffles me every year like everyone else. It all stems from the top teams who make a decision on their younger players - we’re all waiting on the same dish to see what’s served up.”

