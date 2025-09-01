Blackpool have until 7pm this evening to complete any additional transfer business.

Blackpool fans remain desperate to see further additions to Steve Bruce’s squad before the end of the transfer window.

Clubs across the Premier League and the EFL have until 7pm this evening to complete their summer business.

While the Seasiders have been busy, bringing in 11 players in total so far, poor results in the early weeks of the campaign has proven that there is still work to do at Bloomfield Road.

The club’s hierarchy have already recruited in every area across the pitch, with Franco Ravizzoli, Bailey Peacock-Farrell (goalkeepers); Fraser Horsfall, Michael Ihiekwe, Danny Imray (defenders); George Honeyman, Jordan Brown, Emil Hansson, Malcolm Ebiowei (midfielders); Niall Ennis and Dale Taylor (attackers) all arriving.

Blackpool supporters have made their feelings clear when asked where they believe their side remains short.

Here’s some of the social media responses:

@HereLiesJeff: “A big striker for when we are just lumping the ball up or to give us an option for playing in from the wing. Young CB to add strength in depth but also challenge. (Elkan) Baggott again would be excellent. Anything else would just improve over what is there or add depth.”

@TangerineCMS53: “A proper tall physical target man striker that can hold it up and win a header, or a proper destroyer in midfield with similar physical profile - becomes the priority if we were to switch the system to 433. Either way, we also need a loan to cover husband injury as a minimum.”

@ZuezLikeee: “An Imray clone at LB and the rest Honeyman clones.”

@DanFrank585: “Defender, midfielder and a striker. Pie in the sky but that’s how far off it we are.”

@Maxsmith160462: “Karamoko Dembele, another winger and an experienced target man.”

@BISONS1973: “LCB, LB, AM and a big target man.”

@Jonty72FY1: “LB and a big lump up top.”

@TangerineRob: “Striker and utility defender.”

@A_Johnson: “Target man type striker if we’re playing this way, and another CB.”

@53BFC53: “Left back and a big, ugly striker.”

@Ibbotsa: “Ideal world, experienced quality winger from L1/2 with proven stats behind him and LB with qualities similar to Imray or a versatile defender who can play CB and LB. We need more creativity and think that is key to any new transfers in.”

@JHPlayz: “I'd say a CB on loan until Jan or the end of the season. With Hubby being out, that only leaves us with 3 options (I know Hubby isn't the best at CB but he's at least an option).”

