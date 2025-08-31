Gallery: 33 photos of Blackpool fans making themselves heard against Bolton Wanderers

By Amos Wynn
Published 31st Aug 2025, 12:00 BST
Blackpool stuck by their team at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon.

The Seasiders have endured a tough start to the campaign, with four defeats coming in their opening five games.

Following back-to-back losses on the road away to Mansfield Town and Bolton Wanderers, Steve Bruce’s were temporarily able to relieve some of their early pain with a 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers ahead of the international break.

Blackpool took the lead in the opening exchanges through a Teddy Sharman-Lowe own goal, thanks to Dale Taylor’s good work, before the visitors levelled through Mason Burstow after the break.

Here’s the best fan photos from Saturday afternoon:

Seasiders supporters showed their support against Bolton Wanderers.

1. Blackpool fans

2. Blackpool fans

3. Blackpool fans

4. Blackpool fans

5. Blackpool fans

6. Blackpool fans

