New Blackpool striker states ex-Wigan Athletic teammate sold him Bloomfield Road move

Ollie Norburn played a part in convincing Dale Taylor to join Blackpool.

Dale Taylor states a former Blackpool captain convinced him to make the move to the Fylde Coast.

The striker joined the Seasiders on a four-year deal, with a 12 month option, earlier this month, after a reported fee of around £1million was agreed with Nottingham Forest.

A number of teams were linked with the 21-year-old throughout the summer, with Steve Bruce’s side fighting off interest from the Championship, as well as fellow League One side Plymouth Argyle.

Taylor states he spoke to several people before making the final decision, including new teammates Franco Ravizzoli and Zac Ashworth - after previously spending time on loan with the pair at Wycombe Wanderers and Burton Albion respectively.

It was words of wisdom from former Blackpool skipper Ollie Norburn that eventually convinced the Northern Ireland international that Bloomfield Road was the right place for him.

The Notts County midfielder featured 52 times during an 18-month stint with the Seasiders - which came to an end with a loan move to Wigan Athletic back in January.

Ollie Norburn

It was during this period at the Brick Community Stadium that Taylor got to know Norburn.

“He’s a top lad, I knew him at Wigan,” he said.

“We had a few phone calls. He was here for 18 months, and speaking to him - he had nothing but good things to say about this football club, it was good to hear.

“He’s been around for a long time with so many appearances under his belt. He’s a really experienced lad, so coming from him is massive.”

Leaving Forest

Dale Taylor

Taylor’s move to Blackpool brings an end to a five-year association with Nottingham Forest, with the forward having left Linfield as a teenager to make the move to the East Midlands.

“I moved over when I was 16, and it was obviously difficult moving away from home, and your family and friends,” he added.

“Forest did everything they could and improved me as a player most importantly. They put me into digs, and treated me with huge respect and I really appreciated that.

“When you’ve been at a club for five years and you finally leave it’s a bit strange; it’s a different feeling, but it’s what football is all about - you need to take your next step in your career, and I felt this was the right thing to do.”

