A number of initiatives are in place to get more young Blackpool fans to Bloomfield Road.

The Blackpool Supporters Trust (BST) have made it their mission to help young supporters fall in love with the football club.

After being formed as a vehicle to combat the old Oyston ownership, the organisation has reinvented itself in recent years after achieving its initial goal in 2019.

Now, the focus is very much on the future and getting the next generation of Seasiders supporters through the doors at Bloomfield Road.

The BST organises a number of initiatives to achieve this, including a mascot package for every home game.

This is funded through their 1953 Sweepstake, and since their first draw in November 2022 they have paid out £13,704 in prize money and raised £20,166 for various good causes.

“The Supporters Trust was born at a time of war, born out of fire, but we’ve now evolved and are trying to be like a normal supporters trust rather than what we had to be,” said the Supporters Trust’s Christine Seddon.

“Everything we’re trying to do is linked to supporting the football club, the fans and the community it serves.

“One thing we’re aware of is how we almost lost a generation when we were away for nearly five seasons, so that’s a big chunk of young people that missed out on getting that link to the football club.

“We’ve been doing what we can to help get young people back in. For the last couple of years we’ve funded season tickets which the Community Trust have administered on our behalf.

“We’ve also been doing a mascot package for every single home game. It’s something we’ve largely linked to our members - who can nominate a child for a draw. This year also includes a £50 voucher to spend in the club shop.

“A quarter of the packages we have given to a charitable good cause through Home-Start.

“We’ll do anything we can think of to get children involved. And, not just children, adults as well - people in the community who’d like to come to games but can’t for whatever reason.”

