Blackpool had a change of captain on Tuesday night.

George Honeyman states he is privileged to wear the captain’s armband at Blackpool.

The 30-year-old led the team out for the first time in Tuesday night’s 1-0 defeat to Port Vale in the EFL Cup, taking over the responsibility from Lee Evans.

James Husband remains the Seasiders’ club captain, but in his absence due to injury, the summer arrival from Millwall will hold the role on a matchday.

Honeyman made the move to the Fylde Coast in June, having turned down a new deal with Lions after featuring 40 times for them in the Championship last season.

In the past, the midfielder held the armband during his time with boyhood club Sunderland and Hull City.

“If you go back to my youth team games, people would say I used to shout at everyone a lot,” he said.

“I was lucky enough to do it for my hometown club when I was 23 - it’s still probably the most special part of my life. I also did it at Hull for a bit.

“I’m always a big advocate of football being a team sport, and sometimes that gets lost a little bit. I understand sometimes people check individual stats, but hopefully I come in every day and make my teammates better.

“I get a buzz off a teammate coming back in and doing well.

“Whether I’ve got the captain’s armband or not, I’d be the same way, but it’s a huge privilege to have worn that for the club.

“I want to perform better and I want to make everyone else perform better - that’s part of being a leader in a football team.”

‘Makes me feel good’

Steve Bruce | Sportimage

Honeyman admits the fact that Bruce picked him out for the role of captain gives the opportunity added meaning due to the head coach’s record as a captain during his own playing career.

“It’s no secret how much the manager meant to me about coming to the football club,” he added.

“For him to be impressed with what he’s seen so far while I’ve been here so far of course makes me feel good.

“I just have an overriding feeling of wanting to perform at my best for him and this group because there’s a real good bunch of people here. We’re not producing the wins at the moment, but I’m sure they’ll come.”

