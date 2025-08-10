Steve Bruce | Sportimage

Dale Taylor missed Blackpool’s game against Exeter City due to a minor registration issue.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Bruce states the treatment of Blackpool was ‘pathetic’ after a minor registration issue delayed Dale Taylor’s debut for the Seasiders.

The striker made the move to Bloomfield Road on a four-year deal, with a 12 month option, on Thursday, after a reported fee of around £1million was agreed with Nottingham Forest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the 21-year-old travelled down to Devon to take on Exeter City with the rest of the squad, he was unable to take part in the 4-1 defeat to the Grecians.

“Look we’ve made a mistake, and unfortunately it wasn’t to be,” Bruce said.

“We found out about it Friday afternoon around four or five o’clock - we knew there was a bit of a problem.

“I have to say the EFL were atrocious in their handling of the situation in my honest opinion. Yes, we made a mistake but we did everything we possibly could to rectify it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They didn’t really want to know. It was as if they just shut up shop and disappeared for the weekend - which left a bad taste in my mouth because somebody could’ve made a decision.

“We’d made a mistake, but they were so poor in getting back to us. I’m not going to start off and get a fine, but they were pathetic, nearly as bad as that today (against Exeter City).

“Dale’s going to be with us for the next four years. It was a bad start to the day, but it didn’t attribute to anything we saw out there - that was by the by.”

Seasiders statement

Dale Taylor | Sportimage

Ahead of the game at St James Park, the Seasiders issued a statement flagging the issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Blackpool Football Club can confirm that Dale Taylor will miss today's fixture against Exeter City due to a minor registration issue,” they wrote.

“The club takes full responsibility for this delay, and is as frustrated as everyone will be that the player will not be able to make his debut this afternoon.

“This mistake is not attributable to any one individual and the club has adjusted its procedures to ensure that a mistake such as this will not happen again.

“The club thanks supporters for their continued support and understanding and hopes to give those travelling three memorable points on the road to kick start the season.”

Your next story from the Gazette: League One's biggest attendances from the opening weekend - with Blackpool compared.