Blackpool welcomed a crowd of 10,090 to Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon.

The new League One season got underway at the weekend with some bumper crowds.

Blackpool were among the teams in action at home, but had a Saturday afternoon to forget after suffering a 3-2 defeat to Stevenage.

George Honeyman opened his account in Tangerine after just six minutes, before the visitors turned things in the first half through a Jamie Reid brace - with his second coming from a penalty in the final seconds before the break.

Following the restart, Dan Kemp extended the visitors’ lead, as the Seasiders were left to regret a catalogue of errors on the opening weekend despite a late consolation from Niall Ennis.

The result certainly burst the bubble at Bloomfield Road, after the initial burst of jubilation after Honeyman’s strike.

Here’s a look at the League One attendances from the opening weekend in descending order:

Burton Albion V Mansfield Town - 5,170

Gary Bowyer’s Burton Albion started the campaign with a 2-1 victory over Mansfield Town.

A crowd of 5,170 watched on at the Pirelli Stadium as Charlie Webster’s brace proved to be the difference.

It was a pretty packed crowd for the Brewers, with their maximum capacity being 6,912.

Doncaster Rovers V Exeter City - 8,688

Newly-promoted Doncaster Rovers started life back in League One with a 1-0 victory over Exeter City - who take on Blackpool this weekend.

There was a crowd of 8,688 out of a possible 15,231 inside the Eco-Power Stadium.

Lincoln City V Reading - 9,054

A 2-0 win for Lincoln City over Reading attracted a crowd of 9,054 at the LNER Stadium.

Wigan Athletic V Northampton Town - 9,471

Wigan Athletic overcame Northampton Town (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Wigan Athletic enjoyed a positive start to the new campaign, as they claimed a 3-1 victory over Northampton Town.

A crowd of 9,471 watched on at the 25,133 capacity Brick Community Stadium as Fraser Murray marked his debut with a brace, while former Seasiders loanee Jensen Weir was also on target.

Rotherham United V Port Vale - 10,090

Rotherham United welcomed 10,090 people to the New York Stadium for their 2-1 victory over Port Vale.

Blackpool V Stevenage - 10,090

Seasiders supporters gave Steve Bruce's side their backing on the opening day of the season.

As previously mentioned, it was a disappointing start to the campaign for Steve Bruce’s side as they suffered a 3-2 defeat to Stevenage.

Stockport County V Bolton Wanderers - 10,172

Stockport County welcomed Bolton Wanderers to Edgeley Park on Sunday afternoon.

It was the Hatters who came out on top with a 2-0 victory in front of a crowd of 10,172.

Luton Town V AFC Wimbledon - 11,735

The new season started with Luton Town V AFC Wimbledon (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The new League One season kicked off with a 1-0 victory over Luton Town over AFC Wimbledon on Friday night - with an own goal being the difference between the two teams.

A crowd of 11,735 were inside Kenilworth Road for the fixture.

Plymouth Argyle V Barnsley - 16,483

The 18,173 capacity Home Park welcomed 16,483 fans for Saturday’s game between Plymouth Argyle and Barnsley.

It was the travelling fans who came away with a spring in their step as the Tykes claimed a 3-1 victory.

Huddersfield Town V Leyton Orient - 17,062

It was a statement victory from Huddersfield Town on Saturday, as they brushed Leyton Orient aside with a 1-0 win.

A crowd of 17,062 were inside the Accu Stadium for the fixture.

Bradford City V Wycombe Wanderers - 19,604

Bradford City’s return to League One was watched on by 19,604 people in Valley Parade.

The West Yorkshire club got off to a winning start, claiming a 3-2 victory over Wycombe Wanderers.

Cardiff City V Peterborough United - 19,615

Cardiff attracted the biggest crowd of the weekend (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The biggest crowd of the weekend came in South Wales, with a crowd of 19,615 watching Cardiff City’s 2-1 victory over Peterborough United.

Your next story from the Gazette: Ex-Blackpool favourite explains League One return from Swansea City.