The new League One season got underway at the weekend with some bumper crowds.
Blackpool were among the teams in action at home, but had a Saturday afternoon to forget after suffering a 3-2 defeat to Stevenage.
George Honeyman opened his account in Tangerine after just six minutes, before the visitors turned things in the first half through a Jamie Reid brace - with his second coming from a penalty in the final seconds before the break.
Following the restart, Dan Kemp extended the visitors’ lead, as the Seasiders were left to regret a catalogue of errors on the opening weekend despite a late consolation from Niall Ennis.
The result certainly burst the bubble at Bloomfield Road, after the initial burst of jubilation after Honeyman’s strike.
Here’s a look at the League One attendances from the opening weekend in descending order:
Burton Albion V Mansfield Town - 5,170
Gary Bowyer’s Burton Albion started the campaign with a 2-1 victory over Mansfield Town.
A crowd of 5,170 watched on at the Pirelli Stadium as Charlie Webster’s brace proved to be the difference.
It was a pretty packed crowd for the Brewers, with their maximum capacity being 6,912.
Doncaster Rovers V Exeter City - 8,688
Newly-promoted Doncaster Rovers started life back in League One with a 1-0 victory over Exeter City - who take on Blackpool this weekend.
There was a crowd of 8,688 out of a possible 15,231 inside the Eco-Power Stadium.
Lincoln City V Reading - 9,054
A 2-0 win for Lincoln City over Reading attracted a crowd of 9,054 at the LNER Stadium.
Wigan Athletic V Northampton Town - 9,471
Wigan Athletic enjoyed a positive start to the new campaign, as they claimed a 3-1 victory over Northampton Town.
A crowd of 9,471 watched on at the 25,133 capacity Brick Community Stadium as Fraser Murray marked his debut with a brace, while former Seasiders loanee Jensen Weir was also on target.
Rotherham United V Port Vale - 10,090
Rotherham United welcomed 10,090 people to the New York Stadium for their 2-1 victory over Port Vale.
Blackpool V Stevenage - 10,090
As previously mentioned, it was a disappointing start to the campaign for Steve Bruce’s side as they suffered a 3-2 defeat to Stevenage.
Stockport County V Bolton Wanderers - 10,172
Stockport County welcomed Bolton Wanderers to Edgeley Park on Sunday afternoon.
It was the Hatters who came out on top with a 2-0 victory in front of a crowd of 10,172.
Luton Town V AFC Wimbledon - 11,735
The new League One season kicked off with a 1-0 victory over Luton Town over AFC Wimbledon on Friday night - with an own goal being the difference between the two teams.
A crowd of 11,735 were inside Kenilworth Road for the fixture.
Plymouth Argyle V Barnsley - 16,483
The 18,173 capacity Home Park welcomed 16,483 fans for Saturday’s game between Plymouth Argyle and Barnsley.
It was the travelling fans who came away with a spring in their step as the Tykes claimed a 3-1 victory.
Huddersfield Town V Leyton Orient - 17,062
It was a statement victory from Huddersfield Town on Saturday, as they brushed Leyton Orient aside with a 1-0 win.
A crowd of 17,062 were inside the Accu Stadium for the fixture.
Bradford City V Wycombe Wanderers - 19,604
Bradford City’s return to League One was watched on by 19,604 people in Valley Parade.
The West Yorkshire club got off to a winning start, claiming a 3-2 victory over Wycombe Wanderers.
Cardiff City V Peterborough United - 19,615
The biggest crowd of the weekend came in South Wales, with a crowd of 19,615 watching Cardiff City’s 2-1 victory over Peterborough United.
