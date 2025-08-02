Blackpool will come up against former favourite Jerry Yates this season following his move to Luton Town.

Former Blackpool striker Jerry Yates believes his move to Luton Town will give him the best opportunity of playing at the highest possible level in the next few years.

The 28-year-old has made the move to Kenilworth Road on a permanent deal from Swansea City, after spending last season on loan with Derby County.

Throughout the summer, the Seasiders faithful had called for the forward to come back to the Fylde Coast, but his presence at Bloomfield Road will only be as an away player when the two teams meet on September 6.

Having joined Blackpool from Rotherham United in 2020, Yates became a popular figure in Tangerine, scoring 46 goals in 139 games during his three-year spell with the club.

His time with the Swans didn’t follow the same path, despite scoring nine times during his first campaign with the Welsh outfit, before providing 10 goals and four assists while with the Rams.

Yates states he’s excited by Luton’s ambition, and is now hoping to be a key player for the Hatters as they look to return to the Championship at the first time of asking following their recent relegation.

“I’m delighted to be here and can’t wait to get going – it’s a shame I can’t be involved straight away but I’m looking forward to next week,” he told the club’s in-house media.

“As a player you want to play at the highest level possible but I felt coming to Luton gave me the best possible chance of doing that. It’s a massive club that was in the Premier League two seasons ago and now’s the time to get the club back up the divisions.

“I came here, looked at the facilities, at Kenilworth Road, and after we’d finished I told my agent ‘get me there now’.

“I’m excited because the club is ambitious and I can’t wait to get started and to score goals.”

How Luton convinced Yates

Luton Town boss Matt Bloomfield

Luton head coach Matt Bloomfield admits he’s looking forward to working with Yates, after convincing him to drop down from the second tier to make the move.

“This is a massive signing for us,” he said.

“Jerry is a seasoned pro and proven at Championship and at League One level.

“He had a desire to stay in the Championship but he’s brought into what we want to achieve, who we are as a football club and because we want him to spearhead our attack.

“He’s a real Luton-type player; someone who doesn’t stop running, doesn’t stop working, and plays with real energy and enthusiasm.

“He was a handful against us when playing for Derby at the back end of last season and when the opportunity arose to sign him we grabbed it with both hands.”

