Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Stevenage: Decisions to be made amid early injury crisis

By Amos Wynn
Published 1st Aug 2025, 10:00 BST
Blackpool start their League One campaign against Stevenage this weekend.

The Seasiders head into the campaign looking to improve on their past efforts to get out of the third tier.

Since their relegation in 2023, the Fylde Coast outfit have failed to reach the play-offs in their first two attempts, and know it’ll be important to rectify that this time around.

Steve Bruce finds himself with an injury crisis already heading into the opening weekend.

Tom Bloxham (calf) and CJ Hamilton (shoulder) are both ruled out on the wings, while Danny Imray, James Husband and Albie Morgan are also out.

These absences could force the Blackpool head coach into utilising a 3-5-2 formation again, after trialing it in last weekend’s pre-season meeting with Doncaster Rovers.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench to take on Stevenage:

Bailey Peacock-Farrell was given the green light in goal for the final friendly against Doncaster, so will more than likely be the preferred choice again.

1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell

Bailey Peacock-Farrell was given the green light in goal for the final friendly against Doncaster, so will more than likely be the preferred choice again. Photo: Blackpool FC

Photo Sales
Olly Casey was Blackpool's standout player last season, and should be guaranteed a starting spot in the defence.

2. Olly Casey

Olly Casey was Blackpool's standout player last season, and should be guaranteed a starting spot in the defence. Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
A back three would ensure both Michael Ihiekwe and Fraser Horsfall could start the opening game.

3. Michael Ihiekwe

A back three would ensure both Michael Ihiekwe and Fraser Horsfall could start the opening game. Photo: Blackpool FC

Photo Sales
Fraser Horsfall will be looking to make a strong start in Tangerine following his move from Stockport County.

4. Fraser Horsfall

Fraser Horsfall will be looking to make a strong start in Tangerine following his move from Stockport County. Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
With Danny Imray injured, Andy Lyons will more than likely be Blackpool's starting right wing-back if Bruce sets up that way.

5. Andy Lyons

With Danny Imray injured, Andy Lyons will more than likely be Blackpool's starting right wing-back if Bruce sets up that way. Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Hayden Coulson is more than equipped to play at left wing-back.

6. Hayden Coulson

Hayden Coulson is more than equipped to play at left wing-back. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolLeague OneSteve BruceDoncaster RoversJames Husband
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice