Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Stevenage: Decisions to be made amid early injury crisis

The Seasiders head into the campaign looking to improve on their past efforts to get out of the third tier.

Since their relegation in 2023, the Fylde Coast outfit have failed to reach the play-offs in their first two attempts, and know it’ll be important to rectify that this time around.

Steve Bruce finds himself with an injury crisis already heading into the opening weekend.

Tom Bloxham (calf) and CJ Hamilton (shoulder) are both ruled out on the wings, while Danny Imray, James Husband and Albie Morgan are also out.

These absences could force the Blackpool head coach into utilising a 3-5-2 formation again, after trialing it in last weekend’s pre-season meeting with Doncaster Rovers.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench to take on Stevenage:

1 . Bailey Peacock-Farrell Bailey Peacock-Farrell was given the green light in goal for the final friendly against Doncaster, so will more than likely be the preferred choice again. Photo: Blackpool FC Photo Sales

2 . Olly Casey Olly Casey was Blackpool's standout player last season, and should be guaranteed a starting spot in the defence. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

3 . Michael Ihiekwe A back three would ensure both Michael Ihiekwe and Fraser Horsfall could start the opening game. Photo: Blackpool FC Photo Sales

4 . Fraser Horsfall Fraser Horsfall will be looking to make a strong start in Tangerine following his move from Stockport County. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

5 . Andy Lyons With Danny Imray injured, Andy Lyons will more than likely be Blackpool's starting right wing-back if Bruce sets up that way. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales