Emil Hansson | Blackpool FC

Blackpool announced the arrival of winger Emil Hansson on a season-long loan deal from Birmingham City.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Bruce believes Blackpool forward ranks have been bolstered significantly following the arrival of Emil Hansson.

And the Seasiders boss is adamant the 27-year-old will be a nightmare for League One opposition after making the move from Birmingham City on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It represents the latest piece of business on the eve of the new campaign, with Hansson joining Michael Ihiekwe, Fraser Horsfall, George Honeyman, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Jordan Brown, Franco Ravizolli, Niall Ennis and Danny Imray in making the switch to Bloomfield Road.

His move to the Fylde Coast comes just 12 months into a three-year deal with Birmingham, after arriving from Heracles last summer.

He made 20 appearances in the Blues’ title-winning campaign last term, which saw him score one goal and provide two assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And having featured in the Bundesliga and in the Eredivise previously in his career, Bruce has high hopes for Hansson, who will link up with the squad ahead of Saturday’s curtain raiser against Stevenage.

Steve Bruce’s exciting claim over new Blackpool signing Emil Hansson

The head coach told the club’s official website: “Emil is a typical out-and-out winger and we’re pleased to have him join us here at Blackpool.

“His ability from wide areas will cause the opposition problems. We believe his experience in a team that achieved so much at this level last season can only be a good thing, and we look forward to welcoming him here and working with him.”

Hansson has had an impressive goal-return throughout his career, most notably in his his final campaign in the Eredivisie, where he scored five goals and provided six assists in 24 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a frustrating maiden campaign with Birmingham last term, the forward is bidding to find his form in front of goal once again and achieve back-to-back promotions from League One.

Emil Hansson | Getty Images

Hansson said: “It feels great and I’m looking forward to the season starting.

“This Club has high aspirations and after being involved in a team that had such success at this level last season, I hope to bring a winning mentality and hunger here to Blackpool.

“I can’t wait to meet everyone and to work under the gaffer, who of course has achieved so much in the game. I’m really happy to be here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hansson is available to play in Saturday’s season opener against Stevenage at Bloomfield Road, with Bruce’s men aiming to start the campaign on a winning note.

Your next Blackpool read: Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Stevenage: Decisions to be made amid early injury crisis