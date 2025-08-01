Blackpool secure Birmingham City promotion winner as ninth signing of the summer

Emil Hansson has become Blackpool’s ninth signing of the summer.

Blackpool have completed the signing of Emil Hansson on a season-long loan from Birmingham City.

The left winger becomes the Seasiders’ ninth signing of the summer, and the second to make the move from St Andrew’s on a temporary deal.

Hansson provides Steve Bruce with a much-needed additional option in the wide areas ahead of the new League One season - with CJ Hamilton and Tom Bloxham currently ruled out with injury.

The 27-year-old will be eligible to be selected for this weekend’s matchday squad against Stevenage, having arrived before the 12.30pm registration deadline.

After spending the last 12 months with Birmingham, Blackpool’s new addition has already had a taste of life in the third tier, having featured 20 times for the Blues in their League One-winning campaign.

Hansson’s career so far

Emil Hansson (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images) | Getty Images

As a youngster, Norway-born Hansson progressed through the ranks of Brann, making six senior appearances for the club.

In 2017, he joined Feyenoord, with a further four first-team outings coming his way with the Eredivisie, alongside a loan spell with RKC Waalwijk.

After two years in Rotterdam, he made the move to Germany to link up with Hannover 96, but later returned to the Netherlands to represent both Fortuna Sittard and Heracles Almelo.

With the latter, he was on hand with 21 goals and 29 assists in 78 appearances - which caught the eye of Birmingham last summer.

Could Hansson feature against Stevenage?

Based on Bruce’s comments on potential signings on Thursday, Hansson is most-likely to be among the substitutes for Saturday’s game against Stevenage.

“They wouldn’t really be involved because our preparation has started,” he said.

“I’ve got a set plan in mind, of course we have. We could have a couple of them on the bench if they can get signed by tomorrow lunch time.

“There’s hundreds of players available, but we’ve got to get the right ones that fit what we want, and then try and persuade them to come down to League One.

“The transfer window has another month to run, and the season is a marathon.”

