Nottingham Forest’s Dale Taylor has been linked with a move to Blackpool in the last few weeks.

Steve Bruce states Blackpool adding young talents to his squad remains a key focus - amid links with Nottingham Forest’s Dale Taylor.

The Seasiders are among a number of clubs who have reportedly shown interest in the Northern Ireland international this summer.

Plymouth Argyle are also said to be in the race for the 21-year-old’s signature, as they look to boost their ranks following their recent relegation from the Championship.

Discussing the links with Taylor, Blackpool boss Bruce said: “I think it’d be wrong of me to seek out individuals, but I can assure supporters that they’ll be delighted with what we’re trying to achieve.

“We’re close to two or three things, so let’s hope we can get them over the line quickly.

“Everyone wants to buy a young player for obvious reasons, but they’re not easy to come by. We’re doing our best and we understand what we’re trying to do.”

Who is Taylor?

Blackpool have been linked with Nottingham Forest striker Dale Taylor. | Getty Images

Taylor has spent the last few years out on loan in League One with a number of different clubs.

His first stint in the third tier came with Burton Albion in 2023, during which time he scored five goals in 20 outings.

On the back of this, he spent the entirety of the 2023/24 campaign with Wycombe Wanderers.

While with the Chairboys, he found the back of the net on nine occasions, as he featured in 51 games in all competitions.

Taylor’s most recent loan stint was with Wigan Athletic, where he was on target 11 times in total.

Problems in attack

Ahead of the Seasiders’ League One opener against Stevenage at Bloomfield Road on Saturday, Niall Ennis and Ashley Fletcher are set to be Bruce’s starting pair up front, with only Kylian Kouassi and teenager Terry Bondo currently behind them to compete.

After last weekend’s pre-season meeting with Doncaster Rovers, assistant coach Steve Agnew admitted the club were having to be patient to fill their attacking vacancies.

“I think when you try to improve at the top end of the pitch, with the ones that create and score, they’re the ones that are more expensive or more difficult to do because teams don’t want to lose players in those positions,” he said.

“They are more difficult. We’ve got targets and our eyes on players, and I’m sure talks will be ongoing this week.”

