Ex-Bournemouth and Bolton Wanderers midfielder shares Blackpool surprise as he he hails the impact of the fans
Liam Feeney states he saw the best of Blackpool during his time with the club having played on the day fans returned to Bloomfield Road following the four-year boycott.
The midfielder, who retired in 2023, had already enjoyed a lengthy EFL career prior to his move to the Fylde Coast, having represented the likes of Bournemouth, Millwall, Bolton Wanderers and Blackburn Rovers.
During that time, he’d come up against the Seasiders on a number of occasions, and admits he expected a slightly different proposition when he joined the club in 2018.
Feeney arrived at a time when fans were staying away from matches in protest of the then-ownership.
The end of Oyston’s association with the club prompted a big return to Bloomfield Road in March 2019, with a league meeting with Southend United being a sell-out.
Having been in the starting XI on that day, Feeney admits he’s got special memories of the transformation that took place.
Feeney shares Blackpool memories
The 38-year-old, who was named as Blackpool’s player of the year in 2020, was pleased to see the club return to what he remembered from his past encounters following the tough period at the start of his time in Tangerine.
“It was strange because I had played against them previously in the Championship and the place was rocking,” he said after last month’s legends game.
“It got to a point when the club went through a tough time. It was strange, it wasn’t the club that I expected from playing against them.
“It was difficult. The fans that were coming weren't happy with the ownership, so it was a strange time. As players we just tried to do our best.
“When the changeover happened it was like: ‘wow, this is what I remember.’
“That day against Southend was a crazy one. I’ve got really good memories, I remember how the club transformed in that moment.
“When a place like this is rocking, it’s intimidating for the opposition. As an away player it can feel like the ball is being sucked into the back of the net.
“I got to see the best of the club really, and I was gutted when I left. I really enjoyed my time here, the fans were great - I loved it here.
“They kicked on after that and got promotion a year or two later, so hopefully they can do it again and come back stronger to be in the mix.”
Ex-Blackpool midfielder discusses new career
Since hanging up his playing boots, Feeney has been able to still get down to Bloomfield Road in his new role as an agent.
“I’m here a lot, a couple of times a month - I’ve still got some friends that play here,” he added.
“The agency stuff is going well. It’s a new industry for me, in the same industry, so there’s a lot of learning. I’m just trying to pass on some knowledge and experience to help out the younger boys.
“Players need a little bit more support, so who better than someone who has lived it and done it.”
Your next story from the Gazette: Blackpool share latest photos showcasing ongoing summer work.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.