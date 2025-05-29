Steve Bruce will be looking to fill a coaching vacancy at Blackpool ahead of pre-season following Richard Keogh’s move to Barnsley.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool remain on the search for a new coach following Richard Keogh’s departure earlier this month.

The 38-year-old, who represented the Seasiders 31 times during his playing career, returned to the Fylde Coast last year to join Neil Critchley’s backroom staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the sacking of the ex-Liverpool youth coach just two league games into the campaign, Keogh soon found himself in charge on an interim basis - overseeing four first-team games.

The former Republic of Ireland international returned to his previous role after Steve Bruce was appointed as Blackpool’s new manager at the beginning of September, with Steve Agnew and Stephen Dobbie also forming part of the 64-year-old’s coaching team.

Following one season under the Manchester United icon, Keogh made the move to Barnsley to become Conor Hourihane’s assistant a few weeks ago.

Blackpool’s search for a new coach

The ex-Derby County defender’s decision leaves Blackpool looking for a new coach, with the search still ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruce has enjoyed a long coaching career, which stretches back to 1998, meaning he could have his fair share of former colleagues to call upon.

Here’s a look at some of the coach’s the Seasiders boss could look to reunite with:

Alex Bruce

Alex Bruce (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

We’ll start with someone who will know Bruce better than anyone else on this list, his son Alex.

During his playing career, the 40-year-old worked under his dad at both Birmingham City and Hull City, and was part of two promotion-winning teams with the latter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender hung up his playing boots back in 2022, and became part of the Blackpool boss’ coaching staff at West Brom during his time at the Hawthorns.

Since then, he’s taken charge of Macclesfield Town, and currently works under Karl Robinson at Salford City.

Stephen Clemence

Stephen Clemence (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Stephen Clemence was also part of Bruce’s coaching team at West Brom, and has a long running relationship with the 64-year-old.

After playing under the Seasiders head coach for a number of years during his time at Birmingham City, the retired midfielder has followed his former boss to several clubs since hanging up his boots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2023, Clemence was handed his first permanent managerial position, taking over at Gillingham.

After losing his job at Priestfield Stadium last summer, the 47-year-old took over at Barrow, but lost his job there back in January, and is currently out of work.

Colin Calderwood

Steve Bruce with Colin Calderwood (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Colin Calderwood previously worked with Bruce at Aston Villa and also has a spell at Bloomfield Road on his CV, having worked as Critchley’s assistant back in the 2020/21 season.

In recent times, the 60-year-old spent time on the staff at Southampton, and is currently Northampton Town’s technical director.

Mike Phelan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Phelan (Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Bruce’s former Manchester United teammate Mike Phelan is currently out of work, having briefly served as Wayne Rooney’s assistant at Plymouth Argyle towards the end of last year.

The 62-year-old’s coaching CV includes spells at Old Trafford working under both Sir Alex Ferguson and Ole Gunnar Solskjær, as well as a stint at Hull City under the now-Seasiders boss.

Phelan also experienced life at Bloomfield Road back in the 90s, serving as Gary Megson’s assistant on the Fylde Coast.

Your next story from the Gazette: Play-off hero shares touch of class from Blackpool fans as he pinpoints difference.