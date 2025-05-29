Cardiff City are still looking to appoint their new permanent head coach - with former Blackpool defender Ian Evatt previously named as the bookies’ favourite for the job.

Former Blackpool defender Ian Evatt remains in the mix for the vacant job at Cardiff City - but is no longer the bookies’ favourite.

The Bluebirds are preparing to compete in League One next season following their relegation from the Championship.

Aaron Ramsey finished the 2024/25 campaign in temporary charge at the Cardiff City Stadium after the sacking of Omer Riza, with the search for a new permanent boss still ongoing.

According to Bettingodds.com, former Bury and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Brian Barry Murphy is the current favourite for the role at 4/6.

The 46-year-old, whose only previous managerial position came with Rochdale, has been linked with a number of jobs since leaving his coaching role with Manchester City’s Elite Development Squad last summer.

At one stage, he was among the favourites to take over from Neil Critchley at Bloomfield Road last August, prior to the appointment of Steve Bruce.

Meanwhile, ex-Oxford United boss Des Buckingham is second-favourite at 11/10.

The 40-year-old guided the U’s to promotion via the League One play-offs last May, but lost his job at the Kassam Stadium just before Christmas.

Evatt’s odds to be the next Cardiff boss

Round trip distance from Bloomfield Road: 456 miles.

Former Blackpool centre back Evatt has dropped to third in the bookies’ list, and is now 6/1.

The 43-year-old, who made 254 appearances for the Seasiders during his playing career, made the transition over to management back in 2018, after taking at Chesterfield Town on an interim basis.

Since then, he’s spent time with both Barrow and Bolton Wanderers, winning the National League with the former and the EFL Trophy with the latter.

His stint at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, which came to an end back in January, also saw him win promotion to League One in 2021, as well as finishing in the third tier play-offs in both 2023 and 2024.

Former Blackpool defender shares desire to return to the dugout

Ian Evatt (Photo by Clint Hughes/Getty Images) | Getty Images

In an interview with the Gazette earlier this month, Evatt shared his desire to get back into management after spending the last few months away from the dugout.

“It’s the first time in 27 years that I’ve had a break from football, I went straight from playing to being a manager,” he stated.

“I’ve been a manager for seven years, and at one club for five - that takes some doing in modern day football.

“I was ready for a rest, and I’ve really enjoyed the break, but I’m starting to get itchy feet again and thinking about what comes next.

“I’ve had some offers that I’ve turned down, and didn’t feel was quite right for me at that moment, but there’s things happening all of the time. I’ll wait and be patient, and try to pick the right option.

“When you’re in the game, it’s 24 hours a day and it’s hard to gain perspective on what you’ve achieved, and also to grow and improve - and spend time thinking about what went well and what didn’t go well.

“I’ve had a lot of success in seven years: I’ve had promotions, I’ve won trophies, I think I’ve got the highest win ratio of any Bolton manager post-war, so I’ve done a lot so far, but the last few months have been helpful for me and I’m ready to go again.”

