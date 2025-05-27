The deadline Blackpool must set themselves as wait for pair continues - Opinion

Blackpool are still conducting talks with two of their out of contract players as the summer transfer window approaches.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opinion: Blackpool need to quickly wrap up negotiations with two of their out of contract players with the transfer window looming.

The Seasiders released their retained list earlier this month, with the fates of the majority of the squad decided one way or another.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sonny Carey and Matthew Pennington are the only ones who remain in talks with the club concerning their futures.

You’d imagine, negotiations with the pair will prove to be a balancing act for different reasons.

What is Carey waiting for?

Sonny Carey produced the best form of his Blackpool career during the second half of the season.

Carey was one of Blackpool’s standout players during the second half of the season, and hit the best form of his career under Steve Bruce.

The levels the 24-year-old hit in the last few months was what the Seasiders had been hoping for since he first made the move from Kings Lynn Town in 2021, and it would be a great shame for them to lose him on a free now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No doubt the delay in any talks with Carey will be due to the prospect of any offers elsewhere.

While a ‘handsome offer’ has been made by Blackpool, the midfielder will no doubt find it hard to turn down any potential Championship interest.

With nothing decided one way or the other, you’d imagine nothing substantial has been put on the table so far from any other suitors.

Will Pennington be guaranteed game time?

Since returning from injury last month, Matthew Pennington has been unable to re-establish his place in the Seasiders starting XI.

Conversations with Pennington remain ongoing as well, and perhaps that could be down to the club having to ensure he’ll get the game time he wants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is an option to keep the 30-year-old for a further 12 months, so there must be a conversation to have before that is activated.

The centre back only had one real long run of games under Bruce. Following the appointment of the experienced coach, the ex-Everton youngster couldn’t get in due to form, and once he got his chance, he eventually lost his place again due to injury.

When everyone was fully fit, it seemed as if Ipswich Town loanee Elkan Baggott was the preferred option.

On the final day of the season against Bristol Rovers, Pennington was used at right back with Odel Offiah missing, with Jordan Gabriel named on the bench, as the decision to release him had already been made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using the experienced defender at fullback could’ve certainly been a message that he would still have a role to play going forward.

Like Carey, there could be other options on the table for Pennington to consider, and if a club elsewhere could offer him more regular action.

When does the transfer window open?

Work has begun on the East Stand at Bloomfield Road | Amos Wynn

In both cases, Blackpool need to quickly conclude talks so they can head into the transfer window on the front foot.

In the case of Carey especially, a big hole will need to be filled on the back of his good form in recent times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The transfer window opens in two stages this summer due to the FIFA Club World Cup, with the first period taking place from June 1 to June 10, before reopening six days later.

With a lot of work needed at Bloomfield Road ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, the Seasiders need to get a lot of their business done early doors.

Your next story from the Gazette: Play-off hero shares touch of class from Blackpool fans as he pinpoints difference.