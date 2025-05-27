Claus Bech Jorgensen reflects on Blackpool’s League One play-off final victory over Yeovil Town in 2007.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Blackpool midfielder Claus Bech Jorgensen believes the Seasiders recruited the perfect characters to help the club to promotion in 2007.

On this day (May 27) 18 years ago, Simon Grayson’s side claimed a 2-0 victory over Yeovil Town at Wembley in the League One play-off final - with Robbie Williams and Keigan Parker both on target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This result secured the Fylde Coast outfit’s place in the Championship, which some didn’t believe was possible.

Jorgensen admits a number of the signings made by Blackpool the summer before their promotion arrived at Bloomfield Road with a point to prove.

“Simon Grayson signed a few players that had played in the Championship but were out of favour,” he said.

“They were a little bit older, like myself, I think I signed up here when I was 30. We felt like we had something to prove. It wasn’t a fancy place to go, it was about rolling our sleeves up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having the right characters was a big thing, and they were also good footballers that had proved themselves at a higher level.

“Simon’s first job was to steady the ship. He was a young manager, and had Tony Parkes and Steve Thompson with him. He also had an experienced dressing room, which settled things a little big.

“To go from getting so many players in to getting promoted wasn’t expected, it was a good group.

“It would help any to have players you can rely on. Only 11 could play, and he’d have to deal with disappointed players, but they were all good characters, which helped him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Special day at Wembley are long journey

Claus Bech Jorgensen (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Jorgensen first arrived in England in 1999, after previously playing for Holstebro Boldklub, Aarhus Gymnastikforening and AC Horsens in Denmark.

The 49-year-old’s first club in the EFL was AFC Bournemouth - whom he made 111 appearances for in a three-year spell.

He then went on to represent Bradford City for two seasons, before joining Coventry City.

In 2006, the midfielder made the move to Blackpool - where he enjoyed a successful stay, scoring six goals and providing six assists in 110 appearances for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jorgensen’s only team honour during his playing career came with the Seasiders in 2007, as he played his part in enjoying play-off success.

“I was 30 or 31 when I went to Wembley,” he noted.

“Sometimes you think you’ve missed the chance of a big occasion. I’d never been relegated or promoted in my career.

“To finally get the chance to play at Wembley was a dream come true, we were only the fourth game there so it had some mystique around it.”

Bloomfield Road return for legends game

Bloomfield Road hosted a legends game | Amos Wynn

Jorgensen, who was released by Blackpool in 2008, was among the former Seasiders players back at Bloomfield Road earlier this month for the legends game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wanted to see if I could squeeze it in, and it was great to come and see the lads,” he stated.

“I wanted to come straight away, but it was just about fitting it all in.

“It was a good turnout and lovely weather, so it was great to be out on the pitch - which looks a bit different to when I played here. Bloomfield Road normally had its own climate with the wind going everywhere, and there was more sand on the pitch than grass when I played here. The facilities have improved since I left.”

Your next story from the Gazette: Why ex-England boss was 'brilliant' for Blackpool - and what made him stand out.