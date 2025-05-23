Former Blackpool defender John Hills gives his verdict on Sam Allardyce’s time as a manager at Bloomfield Road.

Sam Allardyce has managed his fair share of clubs throughout his career - but one of his first was Blackpool.

The 70-year-old is a well-known figure in English football. As a coach, he’s guided Bolton Wanderers to Europe and won promotion with West Ham, as well as having the likes of Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers and Everton on his CV.

He also briefly took charge of England in 2016 - with his tenure brought to an end after just one game due to controversial circumstances.

Allardyce’s last management role was with Leeds United back in 2023, which ended with the Yorkshire outfit suffering relegation from the Premier League.

Following a 20-year playing career, the defender took his first steps into coaching in the early 90s, acting as a player-manager for Limerick before taking caretaker charge of Preston North End.

It was at Bloomfield Road in 1994 where he was handed his first permanent job in the dugout, and during his second season, he guided Blackpool to the division two play-offs, before being sacked after losing to Bradford City in the semi-finals.

Allardyce’s impact at Blackpool

Sam Allardyce was unable to save Leeds United from the drop in 2023. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

During that time, former Seasiders defender John Hills was progressing through the club’s youth ranks, and remembers the impact Allardyce had.

“He was brilliant for Blackpool, he did such a good job and put a strong squad together that got to the play-offs,” he said.

“Sam was a big motivator, and he was at the forefront of sports science. He had a lot of fitness instructors coming into training, teaching you how to run properly, and that was unheard of in those days. I was fortunate enough to be involved in that.

“If you look at the game nowadays, every club has that, but he was big on it back then.

“What he brought to Blackpool was brilliant, and that’s why he went on to have the career he had.”

Hills discusses the start of his own coaching journey

John Hills (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Over the past 15 years, Hills has been able to forge his own coaching career - which was set into motion by the unfortunate end to his third spell as a Seasiders player.

“At 31, I broke my ankle at the end of the season and my contract was coming to an end, so it was really bad timing,” he stated.

“I did have a move lined up to play in Croatia, which I was considering. Blackpool didn’t offer me a new deal, but everything else fell through with my injury.

“When I got fit, I went on trial to Oldham and Swindon, but I was still limping and I didn’t have any joy finding another club, so I had to retire from professional football.

“I ended up signing for Fleetwood, who were Conference North at the time. Andy Pilley was the chairman there, and he was brilliant with me. He understood I was still struggling but had the belief in me.

“Micky Mellon was the manager at the time, and that’s when I started doing my badges, and we set up a youth team at Fleetwood.

“I ended up going to Fylde as player assistant manager after that, and was taking the academy lads at Blackpool part time, and then I got the chance to become academy manager. I did that for a couple of years, which I really enjoyed.”

Ex-Blackpool midfielder ‘the best’ in non-league

John Hills (Credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Hills now works as an assistant coach at Bamber Bridge, and has helped to nurture a number of the Seasiders’ current youngsters over the last few seasons.

The 47-year-old works under his former Blackpool teammate Jamie Milligan, who has been in charge at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium since 2019.

“He’s a really good coach, and one of the best non-league managers out there,” Hills stated.

“It’s so special, because I’ve known him since I was a kid from grassroots levels. The nice thing is, we’re on the same page in terms of the way the game should be played.

“We think the same way, and that’s hugely important. It’s been a huge part of our success.

“I’ve got no doubt in my mind that he’ll go onto bigger and better things.”

