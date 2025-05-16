Ex-Blackpool defender John Hills reflects on his various stints at Bloomfield Road over the years.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Blackpool promotion-winner John Hills admits it was a heartbreaking experience every time he parted ways with the Seasiders throughout his career.

The retired defender enjoyed three stints at Bloomfield Road as a player, before later returning as a youth coach following his retirement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hills could be set for another reunion on the Fylde Coast this weekend, as he is hopeful of playing some part in the legends game on Saturday afternoon, among a number of other players from throughout the club’s history.

The 47-year-old is a product of the Blackpool academy, and was snapped up by Everton as a youngster, despite not being certain he’d make it at all at one stage.

“I signed when I was around 12 or 13, I’d been playing for YMCA - just the local grassroots team, and I was scouted by Blackpool,” he said.

“When I left school I got a YTS, so I started doing it full time under Neil Bailey, who was the youth coach at the time. I remember a conversation he had with me and my parents, saying I’d scrapped getting a YTS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Starting out, I was sub quite a lot, so I thought I had to pull my finger out.

“Neil was such a good coach, and was huge on fitness. I was able to get a lot fitter and a lot stronger. I used to do quite a lot of extra work myself. If we used to play games at Squires Gate, I’d go straight into the gym after, while everyone else was getting changed.

“Doing the extra work paid off. I didn’t want to be sub every week, and I wanted to be playing. The quick trajectory from doing it has always stuck with me, and I take it into every job I do now. You need to work harder than others to succeed.

“I started to get more chances through that. We had a game against Everton at Goodison in the FA Youth Cup, and I had a really good game, so they came to watch me a few times after that, and that’s when they put an offer in to sign me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sam Allardyce was the manager at the time, and he pulled me in the office to tell me. I was a sort of a Blackpool fan, Blackpool through and through, and I had strong friends there, so I was a bit reluctant to leave, but it was a move I couldn’t turn down.

“I ended up signing a four-year deal with Everton, and I hadn’t even broken into the first-team at the time.

“I am a loyal person, so it was tough to leave. I remember the day I had to say bye to everyone, I was just in tears and I couldn’t get my words out. I didn’t want to leave, but sort of knew I had to because it was a really good opportunity.”

Returning to Blackpool after experiencing life in the Premier League

John Hills (Credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) | Getty Images

During his time with the Toffees, Hills featured three times for the Everton first-team, as well as being sent out on loan to Swansea, before rejoining the Seasiders in 1998 after a temporary stint back at Bloomfield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I made my Premier League debut against Wimbledon, taking on Vinnie Jones at 18, and then my full debut was against Chelsea marking (Gianfranco) Zola,” he added.

“A couple of years later, Joe Royle had got the sack, and it was Howard Kendall that came in - and the young lads didn’t get as much of a chance in the first-team.

“I came back to Blackpool on loan under Nigel Worthington, and it was a chance for me to play in front of a crowd. I loved every minute of it.

“At the end of my loan, they offered to sign me back. It was quite a big decision, because I could’ve stayed with Everton, or I could’ve signed for Bradford. It was just the fact Blackpool was in my blood, and it was home for me as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Success with the Seasiders

Hills won the play-offs and the EFL Trophy during his time with Blackpool (Credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) | Getty Images

During a five-year spell back at Bloomfield Road, Hills experienced play-off success with his hometown club, and was part of the team that won promotion from the third tier with a 4-2 win over Leyton Orient in 2001.

On this day (May 16), the defender was on the scoresheet in a 3-1 victory away to Hartlepool United in the second leg of the semi-final meeting between the two sides, with the result seeing the Seasiders progress to the final with an aggregate score of 5-1 following braces from Brett Ormerod in the two games.

“I think I’d just come back from injury, and I was just put into the game - which was brilliant,” Hills added.

“I remember setting a goal up for Brett (Ormerod), and then he set one back for me. It was an unbelievable night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We got to the Millennium Stadium final, which we won as well. They’re all good memories, and I still see the goals on Twitter.

“I was fortunate when I played in the LDV final, I got a goal in that as well, as well as playing a crucial role in the play-off final.

“I sort of used to rise up for the big games like finals and derbies - I would relish them.”

Reasons behind second departure

John Hills (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Hills’ second stint with Blackpool came to an end in 2003 after being unable to agree a new deal with the club, but did later return as a player for one further stint under Simon Grayson during the 2007/08 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I probably would’ve stayed for most of my career, but when it came to contract negotiations, I was only after a small amount more, which I thought I deserved, and Karl Oyston offered me the same money that I was on,” he stated.

“I didn’t really want to leave, but I was under the Bosman at the time, and had the chance to sign for Gillingham who were in the Championship.

“It was a similar scenario to the first time I left, where I wanted to stay, but I had to do what was best for me in the end.

“As my career went on, I always went back, and it’s been nice that I’ve had the chance to do that.”

Your next story from the Gazette: Ex-Blackpool midfielder shares changing point for Seasiders as he reveals difference.