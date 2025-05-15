Ex-Blackpool midfielder Jamie Milligan has shared his verdict on Rob Apter’s first year in the Seasiders’ senior squad.

Former Blackpool midfielder Jamie Milligan has been delighted to see Rob Apter become a regular part of the Seasiders’ starting XI.

The 45-year-old was at Bloomfield Road as a player for three years after joining his boyhood club from Everton in 2001.

Since hanging up his playing boots, Milligan has moved into coaching, and is currently the manager at Bamber Bridge.

Back in 2021, Apter got his first taste of senior football while on loan at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium, with the experience meaning a lot to the winger.

Last September, the 21-year-old made a £500 donation to the The Northern Premier League Premier Division outfit’s fundraiser, as they fought for their survival, and remains in touch with Milligan.

Following his time with Bamber Bridge, Apter continued to step up the various divisions with loan spells with Chester, Scunthorpe United and Tranmere Rovers - with his form with the latter seeing him named as League Two Young Player of the Season.

On the back of his success at Prenton Park, the youngster made the step up to the Blackpool first-team, scoring eight goals and providing three assists in the league last season.

Ex-Blackpool midfielder delighted with Apter’s progress

Rob Apter (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Milligan admits he’s pleased to see the way Apter has progressed for the Seasiders over the last 12 months.

“It’s brilliant, he’s been a bright spark for Blackpool this season with the way he plays,” he said.

“I’m buzzing for him because he’s a top lad. He came down to hand out trophies for me a couple of months ago at one of the football camps I run - he said ‘yes’ straightaway.

“I wish him nothing but success. He donated £500 when we were struggling for a club. I think he recognises how well we did for him as a player, because we gave him his first taste of men’s football. He did brilliant for us, and we did brilliant for him as well to put him onto the next step of the ladder.

“What I like about Rob was he questioned you, and asked you stuff all of the time. He didn’t just get on with it, and I like that because it shows that he wanted to learn and he was interested in why you wanted to do things.

“He’s a cheeky character, but a good character, as well as a top footballer.

“Steve Bruce has done great for Blackpool since he’s been there. I hope he can do well with the club once he gets his own signings, and I hope he keeps Rob in the team to keep developing him.”

Bruce’s thoughts on Apter

Apter claimed his first career hat trick in a 3-1 victory away to Stevenage last month.

After the game, Seasiders head coach Steve Bruce shared his thoughts on the winger’s strengths in Tangerine.

“Since I’ve walked through the door, I’ve picked him,” he said.

“It was nice to see him score a hat trick today. He’s different - he’s a little dribbler and a crowd pleaser.

“I’m going to be brutally honest, I think he was poor in the first half, and gave the ball away, but now he’ll always remember scoring a hat trick at Stevenage - good for him.”

