Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Steve Bruce states he picked the right time to return to football as he admits he’s ‘thoroughly enjoyed’ his time with Blackpool so far.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 64-year-old was appointed as the Seasiders’ head coach last September, after Neil Critchley was sacked just two league fixtures into the campaign.

Prior to taking over at Bloomfield Road, the legendary former Manchester United captain had taken nearly two years out of the game, following tough stints with both Newcastle United and West Brom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite this, Bruce knew he had more to give, and wasn’t ready to retire.

His time on the Fylde Coast so far has proven to be up and down on the pitch, with the ex-Birmingham City boss having to endure a major injury crisis and a long run of home draws, while trying to implement a new style of play - which did produce some impressive performances.

Away from football, Bruce had to deal with personal tragedy, stepping away from his managerial duties for a month in October following the death of his baby grandson Madison.

Blackpool ended the season ninth in the League One table, and 11 points off a place in the top six, but were able to lay some foundations ahead of what is set to be a busy summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on his return to coaching, Bruce stated he’s got no regrets, as he shared his excitement for what he hopes is still to come with the Seasiders.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it,” he said.

“It was the right time for me to get back, I wasn’t ready to retire. Thankfully the phone call came along, and before I knew it, I was back saying ‘yes’ to people.

“I’ve always been intrigued by Blackpool, and I made my debut here against them in 1979 - which was a long time ago. All of us are a bit intrigued by Blackpool, maybe because when we’ve been kits we’ve all been here.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge of next season already, of putting a team together to try to take us out of this division - that’s my aim. I’ll try my best to stay healthy and stay well, and that’s what we’ll try to achieve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Let’s see if we can recruit now. I doubt we’ll get them all in by the time pre-season starts, but we’ll see what we can do.”

‘Thank you’ to the Blackpool fans

Steve Bruce (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

During his time at Bloomfield Road so far, Bruce has enjoyed a strong relationship with the Blackpool faithful - who, on the whole, are fully behind the head coach heading into the summer.

“I’d like to personally thank them all, they’ve made me feel very welcome here,” he stated.

“They certainly get behind the team, and are a fiercely loyal group of supporters - we want to give them something to shout about.

“On behalf of me and my staff, I’d like to thank them very much.”

Your next story from the Gazette: Steve Bruce praises character of Ipswich Town loanee following Blackpool impact.