Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Clubs across the EFL will confirm their retained lists over the next few weeks.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool have already announced that 12 players will depart Bloomfield Road this summer - including Jordan Gabriel, Jordan Rhodes, Ollie Norburn and Josh Onomah.

Elsewhere, a couple of former Seasiders promotion winners are also among those to be released by their respective clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ollie Turton and Grant Ward were both involved in the 2021 League One play-off final at Wembley, as Neil Critchley’s then-side claimed a 2-1 victory over Lincoln City to earn promotion to the Championship.

Out of the squad on that day, only James Husband and CJ Hamilton remain on the Fylde Coast.

Turton leaves Huddersfield

Former Blackpool defender Turton was among 18 players to be released by Huddersfield Town.

After making the move to the John Smith’s Stadium as a free agent in 2021, the 32-year-old went on to make 99 appearances for the Terriers, including 28 last season in League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his time on the Fylde Coast, the fullback featured 165 times in Tangerine across a four-year stay, after joining the club from Crewe Alexandra in 2021.

Huddersfield’s full list to released players: Jonathan Hogg, Danny Ward, Tom Lees, Matty Pearson, Ollie Turton, Josh Ruffels, Josh Koroma, Scott High, Loick Ayina, Anthony Gregory, Danny Isaac, Donnell Garrick, Oliver Riva, Zak Abbott, Fope Deru, Cian Philpott, Conor Falls, Michael Stone.

Ward among Gas players to exit

Grant Ward (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport) | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

While Turton was at right back for the Seasiders in the 2021 play-off final, midfielder Ward featured off the bench in the second half of the famous victory.

The ex-Tottenham Hotspur youngster was initially at Bloomfield Road between 2019 and 2022, but shortly after being released by Neil Critchley, he was re-signed by Michael Appleton on a short-term deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout his time in Tangerine, he made 58 appearances in total, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

Since January 2023, the 30-year-old has been with Bristol Rovers, whom he will leave this summer following their relegation to League Two.

He departs the Memorial Stadium having featured 80 times in total for the Gas.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Bristol Rovers confirmed that head coach Iñigo Calderón had departed the club, alongside assistant Miguel Llera - who briefly spent time at Bloomfield Road as a player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bristol Rovers’ full list of released players: Scott Sinclair, Grant Ward, Luke McCormick, Romaine Sawyers, Jerry Lawrence, Jack Hunt, Jevani Brown, Matt Hall, Chris Martin.

Your next story from the Gazette: Steve Bruce praises character of Ipswich Town loanee following Blackpool impact.