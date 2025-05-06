'A complete shock' - The verdict on Blackpool's standout retained list decisions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool released their retained list on Monday evening - with some of the decisions coming as a surprise.

It was confirmed that 12 players in total would leave the club at the end of their contracts - including six senior players.

A big turnaround at Bloomfield Road was already expected prior to the announcement, with Steve Bruce predicting a summer of changes as he prepares for his first full season in charge of the Seasiders.

Here’s our verdict on some of the retained list decisions:

Jake Beesley (one-year option exercised)

The biggest surprise of the retained list announcement was the fact that a one-year option had been taken on Jake Beesley.

For things like this, you tend to draft pieces based on what you think is going to happen, and from the outside looking in, it seemed as if he would be among the players to leave.

Under Bruce, the striker hasn’t really been used too much. Of course, he had a few months on the sidelines, but since returning to action it’s been very rare that he’s been handed a start or even given too many minutes off the bench.

The reasons above are why an extension for the 28-year-old was unexpected, and even now, you can’t foresee a summer of business where his level of involvement will increase next season.

Despite this, some of the hate the striker has got, has been over the top. Is it a complete shock that he’s remaining - yes; but does that make him one of the worst players to play for the club - no.

Let’s not forget, in the 2023/24 season under Neil Critchley, Beesley was the Seasiders’ second-top scorer in all competitions. He worked incredibly hard to earn himself opportunities in that campaign, with his knack of being able to make a nuisance of himself in the box proving beneficial on some occasions.

The way Bruce has set up his team, doesn’t really suit the strengths of the ex-Rochdale man, but maybe the thinking is, he’s a different type of forward to what they’re going to be looking for in the market, and as a third or fourth choice option up front it was easier to keep someone already in-house.

Jordan Gabriel (Released)

Jordan Gabriel (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport) | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Jordan Gabriel’s departure had already been announced by Bruce prior to the retained list announcement.

The fullback has been a loyal servant to Blackpool, and it’s a shame he couldn’t nail down a place under the current boss, given the fact it’s clear how good he can be.

It probably is the right time for both parties to go their separate ways, although you can’t help feeling frustrated that things just couldn’t click in the last few months so the outcome would’ve been different.

Gabriel will no doubt establish himself as a first-choice right back elsewhere and probably make the Seasiders look on with a feeling of ‘what could’ve been,’ but the club will also be happy to look in a new direction as well.

Josh Onomah (Released)

Out of contract Josh Onomah has been introduced off the bench in Blackpool's last two outings.

Josh Onomah’s time in Tangerine didn’t really get going. Clearly his lengthy period without a club prior to joining Blackpool had taken its toll.

The attacking midfielder never looked fit, and didn’t seem to have a natural place in Bruce’s team.

It was a risk worth taking to sign him on a free given his talent, but the gamble didn’t bring any rewards and now it’s rightly time to move on.

Jordan Rhodes and Ollie Norburn (Released)

Jordan Rhodes has been released by League One outfit Blackpool. | PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

It goes without saying that it was the right thing to do to release both Jordan Rhodes and Ollie Norburn.

The pair struggled to get into the team before Christmas, and therefore headed out on loan during the winter transfer window.

In both of their positions, there’s players who are naturally better to build around for the future.

Richard O’Donnell (Released)

Whatever decision was made on Richard O’Donnell didn’t really matter too much one way or the other.

As a second-choice goalkeeper, he’s been good to have over the last couple of seasons, and would’ve been a firm back-up again if he’d stayed for another 12 months.

Equally, the club can now look for something different, while the 36-year-old himself can maybe drop down the divisions if he wants to play more regularly.

Sticking with goalkeepers, the release of Mackenzie Chapman had no real impact, with the 22-year-old not featuring for the first-team during his time on the Fylde Coast.

With Harry Tyrer’s loan spell with the Seasiders coming to an end, it looks as if there’ll be a full rebuild of the department this summer.

Youngsters’ exit

Blackpool could potentially turn to some of their younger players for this game, including either Tyler Hill or Alex Lankshear in defence. Equally Dan Sassi could be involved as well, but the 20-year-old is still expected to head out on loan to Rochdale.

A number of young players were also on the departure list for the Seasiders, and none of them really came as a surprise.

Jake Daniels, Kwaku Donkor, Tyler Hill, Jaden Jones, Alex Lankshear, Jack Moore will all leave after working their way up through the ranks on the Fylde Coast.

Some had made appearances for the first-team on a couple of occasions, but looking at the age of them, and the levels they had been playing at on loan, it just seemed that their time at Squires Gate had come to a natural end.

Full retained list

Steve Bruce (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

Remaining under contract:

Rob Apter, Zac Ashworth, Tom Bloxham, Terry Bondo, Oliver Casey, Hayden Coulson, Lee Evans, Ryan Finnigan, Ashley Fletcher, CJ Hamilton, James Husband, Spencer Knight, Kylian Kouassi, Andy Lyons, Josh Miles, Albie Morgan, Dan Sassi, Theo Upton.

Contract option exercised on:

Jake Beesley.

In contract discussions with:

Sonny Carey, Matthew Pennington

Offered professional terms:

Johnson Opawole

New contract signed:

Harvey Bardsley

Players leaving the Club:

Mackenzie Chapman, Jake Daniels, Kwaku Donkor, Jordan Gabriel, Tyler Hill, Jaden Jones, Alex Lankshear, Jack Moore, Oliver Norburn, Richard O’Donnell, Josh Onomah, Jordan Rhodes.

Loan players returning to parent Clubs:

Elkan Baggott (Ipswich Town), Niall Ennis (Stoke City), Odel Offiah (Brighton & Hove Albion), Sammy Silvera (Middlesbrough), Harry Tyrer (Everton).

