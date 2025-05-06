Steve Bruce praises character of Ipswich Town loanee following Blackpool impact

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Steve Bruce states he’s been delighted with Elkan Baggott’s contributions away from a match day during his time on loan with Blackpool - despite having his injury problems on the pitch.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defender joined the Seasiders on a season-long loan from Ipswich Town back in August, and went on to feature 18 times for the club in League One.

During the first half of the campaign, the 22-year-old was hit by two lengthy spells on the sidelines - which severely impacted his game time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From January onwards, the Indonesian international was able to feature more frequently, but did face further injury concerns.

Baggott proved to be a strong figure at the back when he was able to feature, with only misfortune stopping him from contributing more off the pitch in Tangerine.

Away from football, the centre back has made a considerable impact in the local area - which saw him named as Community Champion at Blackpool’s end of season awards last week.

“It doesn’t surprise me that he goes to the foot bank every week to help serve the people,” head coach Bruce said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s a smashing lad, and a smashing pro. Unfortunately, with the injuries he’s had, it’s not gone as well as everyone would’ve hoped.

“There’s no doubt at all in my mind, he’s going to go on to be a very decent defender.

“As a professional, if I show you the charts in the gym - he wins everything. Underneath all that, he’s got a fantastic human side to him.”

Praise for Casey

The Blackpool defence fell asleep for the first goal, and just let Ethan Laird go unmarked. Meanwhile, Olly Casey was left alone for the second, and couldn't stop the Blues in that instance on his own.

Elsewhere, at last week’s awards, Baggott’s defensive partner Olly Casey was named as the players’ player of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the current campaign, he has made 41 League One appearances in total, missing just one game since the appointment of the current Blackpool boss.

“The players’ player is something you’re always going to cherish,” Bruce said.

“Since I’ve walked through the door, I don’t think he’s come out of the team. He’s improved enormously, and is a really good defender. This is his first real breakthrough season, so well done to him.

“He’s got a lot of improving to do still, but there’s a lot in his locker. Very quietly he’s become an integral part of the team.”