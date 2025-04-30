Blackpool announce Bloomfield Road change for next season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool have announced safe standing will be introduced at Bloomfield Road for next season.

Rail seating will be installed in the North Stand during the summer ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Safe standing has been gradually introduced to English football across the last few years, with the Seasiders becoming the latest club to implement it.

Announcing the news, Blackpool wrote: “The club is pleased to announce plans on the installation of rail seating (safe standing) in the North Stand, ready for the start of the 2025/26 season.

“Following extensive consultation with the Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA), the installation of rails will begin following the conclusion of the current season. Our intention is this will cover all of blocks A through to E in the North Stand.

“While this latest development is designed to improve safety measures and enhance supporter’s experience on a matchday, the club is aware of the impact this could have on any supporters who wish to remain seated in the North Stand.

“Safe standing areas permit supporters the opportunity to stand for the duration of a match. Although standing is not compulsory in these areas, rails continue to be introduced at sporting stadia across the country to keep supporters safe and prevent a potential crowd collapse.

“Therefore, all season ticket holders who were sat in the North Stand for the 2024/25 season will receive an email from the Club in the coming days, giving them the opportunity to directly feedback any concerns they may have. Supporters can also email [email protected] before Sunday 11 May 2025 with any thoughts or concerns.

“This is one of a number of stadium upgrades that will begin throughout the summer and beyond, with information on further projects to be communicated shortly.”