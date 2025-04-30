Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce believes Birmingham City can build on their success from this season as they move up into the Championship.

The 64-year-old was in charge of the Blues between 2001 and 2007, as well as previously playing for them, during which time he also tasted two promotions at St Andrew’s.

Under the guidance of Chris Davies, and a big budget from their owners, the Midlands outfit have been the standout side in League One this season, and currently sit on 105 points at the top of the table.

Ahead of Blackpool’s midweek meeting with the third tier champions, Bruce shared his admiration for what they’ve achieved in the past 12 months.

“I said Birmingham would win it by 20 points, they are the outstanding team in our league - it reminds of when we were in the Championship and Wolves had that wonderful team,” he said

“Fair play to them, they’ve had a big budget, but the manager has done very well with a group of players that are easily at a different level. Expectation brings its own pressure, but Chris (Davies) has handled himself.

“You can only stand back and applaud them. I’m a little bit biased because I had 10 years of my career there, so they are one I always look out for. They’ve been in the doldrums, but now they’re a different club. Fair play to the new owners, I hope it continues for them.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if they did the double because I think they’re ready to go again. They’ve got a bit of momentum and the nucleus of a very good side. I wouldn’t be surprised if they’ve got two or three other things up their sleeve that will only improve them.

“It’ll be a tough game (for Blackpool), but one to enjoy. Let’s see how good we are. We played really well at St Andrew’s and we’ll have to do the same again.”

Injury concerns for Blackpool

Sonny Carey (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

The Seasiders have been hit with two new injury blows ahead of their meeting with the Blues.

Hayden Coulson and Sammy Silvera are both doubtful for the last two games of the season, while Sonny Carey is firmly ruled out due to a knee problem.

Bruce admits it’s not worth taking any risks at this stage of the campaign with nothing on the line.

“Unfortunately Sonny has a tiny problem with his knee so he won’t make it,” he stated.

“We’ve got a problem with Sammy Silvera and (Hayden) Coulson has a sore knee as well. We’ve got those three but everyone else is okay.

“You’re not going to take any risks. Sonny in particular is an impact one where he’s tweaked his ligament a little bit.

“The other two might be okay after a rest in two or three days, but we’ll see how they are - they could be okay for tomorrow.

“Sammy is the major one, he’s got a back problem and looks uncomfortable today, so I can’t see him making it if I’m honest.”

