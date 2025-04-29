Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ashley Fletcher admits he’s grateful but surprised to be named as Blackpool’s fans player of the season.

The striker picked up the accolade at the club’s awards evening on Monday night, and was visibly surprised when his name was read out.

On the back of a tough number of years, the Manchester United youth product arrived at Bloomfield Road last summer looking to get his career back on track.

In the first few months of his time in Tangerine, it looked as if he was unable to escape his past frustrations and was frequently criticised by the Seasiders faithful for his performances.

After being given a weekend away from football by head coach Steve Bruce back in November, Fletcher came back with a point to prove, and has gone from strength to strength since.

The forward has become a frequent part of the Blackpool XI, and has been on hand with 11 goals and eight assists in League One.

Despite his vast improvement, Fletcher still didn’t expect to pick up a club award, and thought it was a joke at first.

“Of course I’ve had a decent second half of the season, but I think there’s players who deserve it more than me,” he said.

“Ultimately, I’m really grateful - I didn’t expect it at all. It’s really nice that the fans have been able to change their opinion of me.

“I came here with no expectations at all. I thought Olly Casey, Lee Evans, Albie Morgan, Odel Offiah - they’ve been consistently performing all season.

“I’m happy with the way I’ve performed from November onwards, but for me I’m genuinely surprised but really grateful.

“Me and Evo (Lee Evans) were joking thinking it was going to be an Olly Casey clean sweep, and that he may as well stay on the stage. I thought it was a wind up (when it was announced), but it just shows what I’m hopefully trying to do here by kicking on. I’m just really excited for next season.”

Prior to joining Blackpool, Fletcher was sent out on loan to New York Red Bulls, Wigan Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday during his time with Watford - with none of the spells working out.

The 29-year-old admits he’s delighted to have found somewhere that feels like home, allowing him to plan ahead to next season.

“Not just Bloomfield Road, but the training ground,” he stated.

“I’m settled, and hopefully I can remain here for a long time. I’ve reminded myself of what’s important, which is ultimately feeling loved where you’re playing football.

“I was out on loan three or four times in the last few years, and that’s no good for anyone. So to come here and put down roots, I’m really happy - but we need to go again next year.”

Other winners at the end of season awards

Elsewhere on awards night, Olly Casey has been named as the players’ player of the season.

The centre back has been a pivotal figure at the back for the Seasiders, and has made himself an automatic starter under Steve Bruce.

After first making the move to the Fylde Coast from Leeds United back in 2021, the 24-year-old initially spent time on loan with Forest Green Rovers, before enjoying game time in Tangerine last season.

Prior to that, Ipswich Town loanee Elkan Baggott was named as the Community Championship for the work he has done away from the pitch.

Meanwhile, the other award was goal of the season - which went to Tom Bloxham for his silky footwork in the game away to Exeter City in January.

