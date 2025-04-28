Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Blackpool assistant coach Steve Thompson states the impact of Steve Bruce’s half time team talk was clear to see in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic.

The Seasiders endured an underwhelming opening 45 minutes after falling behind to an early goal from Jon Mellish.

After the break, the visitors came back out looking more energised, and pulled themselves level through a Lee Evans penalty - as well as having chances to win.

Thompson, who worked under several managers during his time at Bloomfield Road, was on commentary duty for BBC Radio Lancashire at the weekend.

“In the first half, Blackpool never got going,” he told the broadcaster after the match.

“They went behind after three minutes. It was a cross and it caught Harry Tyrer out - and it was disappointing because he’s done well this year.

“It was all Wigan in the first half. Blackpool were two deep, the midfielders didn’t get on the ball. The strikers and the wide players just played in straight four.

“I thought at half time Steve Bruce was either going to make changes or give them 10 minutes, because it was such a lacklustre performance, they looked leggy and looked tired.

“In the second half, it was totally different. Wigan had one shot, and it was all Blackpool.

“CJ (Hamilton) went to left back, and he looked a different player from the first half. He got forward and brought down for the penalty.

“The frustrating thing will be that in the first half they looked leggy and never really got going, but the second half it was more like Blackpool. They got a point but they deserved three.

“It was a game of two halves, I know it’s a cliche but Steve Bruce’s half time team talk worked wonders for them and they came out a different team.”

Bruce won’t accept an ‘on the beach’ mentality

Steve Bruce (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Following Blackpool’s poor first half, Bruce admitted he won’t let his side suffer from a lack of intensity in their final two games of the campaign, with Birmingham City and Bristol Rovers to visit Bloomfield Road in the next week.

“I don’t enjoy it all - it’s like pre-season, I hate pre-season and friendlies, I hate the thought of it,” he said.

“There’s got to be a competitive edge. As soon as we started to be a bit competitive in the second half, we saw the benefits of it.

“I can’t accept it when we play like we did in the first half, and I think they know it. We’ve got two games left, and I expect us to be bang at it.

“I won’t let us fizzle away, there’s still six points to play for. Can we move up a couple of positions? That’s where we’d like to be. Ultimately we’re short, and by a long way.

“If you’re involved in Blackpool, from the owner, the sporting director, myself and the supporters, we all want to see Blackpool in a position where we are threatening to get into the next league.”

